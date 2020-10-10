SC coronavirus spread continues its projected slow-down but experts predict second wave

A third day of more than 800 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina doesn't negate the overall decrease the state has seen in recent months, but experts warn the spread could swell again in the coming weeks.

Both cases and deaths have slowly deflated from the late summer peak but remain higher than the state saw in spring and early summer as authorities ordered people to stay home.

Experts have long warned that a second wave of increased spread could come with cooler weather, and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has warned South Carolinians of the increased danger flu season brings.

On Saturday, projections posted to DHEC's website showed cases rising as October slips into November, with a peak of about 5,000 cases each day in January.

The rate would dip again in springtime if current social distancing mandates continue, according to the projection, but continue rising to 7,250 if precautions ease.

A separate trajectory, showing the number of cases if masks are used universally, shows fall and winter numbers lower than they are now in the state.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 860 which is 444 percent more than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 150,915, plus 5,706 probable cases.

New deaths reported: 21

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,346, plus 205 probable deaths.

Hospitalized patients: 728

Total tests in S.C.: 1,611,221

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 11.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday were Horry, 116; Greenville, 108; and Spartanburg, 69.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 41 new cases, Berkeley had 12 and Dorchester had 21.

Deaths

Of the 21 new deaths, 16 were elderly patients aged 65 and older and four were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64. One was a young adult aged 18 to 34, from Greenville County.

They lived in Cherokee, Clarendon, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Union and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 728 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Saturday, DHEC said, 179 were in intensive care with 93 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 115 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and 298 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.