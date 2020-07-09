SC coronavirus outbreak is growing at 4th fastest clip in the world, data shows

A surge in coronavirus cases in South Carolina is outpacing the epidemic's growth in almost all states and countries, a Post and Courier analysis found.

The Palmetto State ranks fourth in the world in its increase of cases, accounting for population size.

The New York Times released a similar analysis Wednesday, placing South Carolina at third in the world and capturing the attention of many. The Times looked at data from one week, while The Post and Courier explored two weeks.

South Carolina trails only Arizona, Florida and the Middle Eastern country of Bahrain.

Adding up all cases since early March and adjusting for population, South Carolina still trails states with the biggest outbreaks of the year, including New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Still, health officials are increasingly worried South Carolinians are failing to take the pandemic seriously enough and are shirking personal responsibilities to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart. Nearly 900 people have died of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

The state's precipitous rise in cases is concentrated along its coast. Charleston has been topping the state's daily totals since the third week of June, with 325 new cases reported in the county on Thursday.

Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC Health, said the city's tourist economy and welcoming nature have contributed to a resurgence in the disease.

"What makes Charleston, Charleston ... is our weakness right now," Cole said.

Waves of the pandemic in other parts of the world are lasting about two months, according to an MUSC analysis released Wednesday.

Analysis from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday put a weekly average of South Carolina's new cases on par with that of states dealt heavy blows in the beginning of the pandemic. By that metric, South Carolina outpaces both Texas and California, the country's two largest states by population.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday "any state that is having a serious problem, that state should seriously look at shutting down," Fauci said.

Without naming specific states, Fauci said some leaders' decisions to "jump over the guideposts" is frustrating.

"Some states admittedly opened up too early and too quickly," he said. "That is probably something that should not have happened."

During a press conference Thursday, the region's health experts said a shutdown isn't necessary at the moment. But the area is inching closer to that reality, said Anthony Jackson, chief operating officer at Roper St. Francis. If changes aren't made right away, the situation could "become much worse than we ever thought," he said.

"Our health care providers are becoming overwhelmed. We're at a tipping point right now," Jackson said. "We are going up as opposed to down in terms of cases and we are at the point where some critical decisions are going to have to be made."

Gov. Henry McMaster, who began lifting restrictions on the state in the first week of May, has so far said he is unwilling to reinstitute shutdown orders. McMaster has stated that implementing a stay-at-home order again or enacting a mask-wearing mandate would infringe on citizens' personal liberties. The governor has urged his constituents to take responsibility in stopping the pandemic.

“You have the opportunity to invest in some common sense,” McMaster said July 1.

South Carolina is just one Southern state experiencing a wave of new cases. Another new resource — a county-by-county "COVID Atlas" from the University of Chicago — shows how the pandemic has shifted to the South.

"The Southern coast has definitely been lighting up," said Marynia Kolak with the university’s Center for Spatial Data Science. Kolak explained that varying shutdown and social distancing policies across states have contributed to spread throughout the region.

"It's not surprising that these (outbreaks) have started to spread and connect," she added.