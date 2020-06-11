SC coronavirus lab reporting has made DHEC numbers look better than reality for months

Because private labs lumped together the results of two kinds of COVID-19 tests, daily reports by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to the public gave a rosier picture for months of the amount of testing being conducted in South Carolina than was the case.

DHEC discovered that private labs have been sending totals of diagnostic and antibody tests together. While diagnostic tests can determine whether someone has an active COVID-19 infection, antibody tests cannot. The difference does not affect the number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases in South Carolina.

Antibody tests are useful because they show whether someone has been exposed to the virus before, though Dr. Joan Duwve, director of public health for DHEC, said they are "fraught with a lot of uncertainty."

The health department discovered the problem in late May, said Nick Davidson, who leads DHEC's COVID-19 response team. It has been reporting numbers this way since early March. As a result, a key metric in the department's reports — the percent of tests with a positive result — has been artificially low.

If someone received a positive antibody test result, they were not added into the daily total of cases, the agency said on Thursday. To date, DHEC has reported 265,361 tests. Thursday's announcement revealed for the first time that about 10 percent of those are antibody tests.

A percent positive above 10 percent is cause for concern that not enough testing is being done, said Jennifer Nuzzo, a scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

South Carolina has now reported a percent positive above 10 percent for three consecutive days.

Duwve said the result is a "slight increase" in the percent positives reported.

"The percent positivity rates over the past week or so have been high, mostly over 10 percent," she said. "What that says to us is that we’re seeing a real increase in activity, and the numbers indicate that as well."

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are also increasing, she said.

Moving forward, DHEC committed to break out the two types of tests in the total it reports every day.