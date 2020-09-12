SC coronavirus hospitalizations remain steady as DHEC predicts slight rise in spread

South Carolina's new coronavirus numbers remained steady Saturday, as schools and businesses reopen but implement safety measures.
The past week has seen new daily case numbers average in the high hundreds, with deaths decreasing slowly from over 45 per day in late July. While reopened schools present increased risk of transmission and some campuses have reported multiple cases, authorities have emphasized the use of masks, hand sanitizer and increased distance between students.
Accessible testing will be key in uncovering and stopping clusters of spread, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The department has 302 mobile testing events and 233 permanent facilities open throughout the state until late October.
Projections on the DHEC website predict the state will see a few hundred more cases per week through September, rising from about 6,200 new cases in the first week of the month to over 6,600.
Statewide numbers
New cases reported: 827
Total cases in S.C.: 127,646, plus 2,332 probable cases
New deaths reported: 17
Total deaths in S.C.: 2,891, plus 149 probable deaths
Hospitalized patients: 806
Percent of positive tests: 13.7 percent
Total tests in S.C.: 1,121,324
Hardest-hit areas
Greenville County reported the most cases, with 98, DHEC said. Richland County had 86 and Spartanburg County had 64.
What about tri-county?
Charleston County had 35 new cases, Berkeley County had 13 and Dorchester County had seven, according to DHEC. One Berkeley resident's death was reported Saturday.
Deaths
Of the 17 new confirmed deaths, one patient was aged 18 to 34, three were aged 35 to 64, and 13 were 65 or older. They'd lived in Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Berkeley, Colleton, Greenville, Greenwood, Orangeburg, Richland and Spartanburg counties.
Hospitalizations
Out of 806 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Friday, DHEC said 220 were in intensive care and 131 were on ventilators.
What do experts say?
Authorities continue to urge the public to take precautions like wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently and social distancing. They also urge anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to the virus to be tested.