SC coronavirus hospitalization numbers near 1,000 as more and more people test positive

In another day of high reported case numbers, South Carolina logged more than 1,300 new cases of the coronavirus.

More and more people are testing positive for the virus, with the percent of people testing positive topping 20 percent for the first time on Sunday.

Hospitalizations related to the virus have also continued to rise, reaching nearly 1,000 patients.

In addition to the 1,366 new cases reported on Sunday, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control offices are investigating 99 other probable cases. The agency has made efforts to rapidly increase testing. In the past week alone, nearly 50,000 people were tested across the state.

Over the next two weeks, DHEC projects that at least 14,000 new COVID-19 cases will be confirmed.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,366

Total number of cases in S.C.: 33,221

Number of new deaths reported: 5

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 712

Number of hospitalized patients: 954

Percent of tests that were positive: 20.1 percent, a new high

Total number of tests in S.C.: 398,625

Which areas are hardest-hit?

Charleston County again led the state in new confirmed infections on Sunday with 239 new cases. Greenville County followed with 194 cases, then Horry County with 185.

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county continued to see high coronavirus case numbers on Sunday. In addition to 239 cases in Charleston County, Berkeley counted 57 and Dorchester saw 43.

Deaths

Of the five South Carolinians who died while infected with COVID-19, four were elderly and one was middle-aged. They lived in Charleston, Florence, Lexington, Richland and Laurens counties.

Officials are working to confirm another four deaths related to suspected coronavirus infections.

How to stop the spread

Medical experts and government officials have begged people to wear masks and as cases spike. While Gov. Henry McMaster declined to issue a statewide mask-wearing mandate, several cities — including Charleston, Columbia and Greenville — have enacted ordinances within city limits.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also asked that South Carolinians avoid crowds, stay six feet away from others outside their households, and regularly wash their hands.

What do experts say?

Projections posted to DHEC's website Saturday included new estimates of deaths expected through September with and without the impact of statewide precautions.

The projections, calculated by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, indicate that immediate universal masking would curb infection rates in mid-July, leaving about 922 South Carolinian patients dead. Without statewide face coverings, scientists expect about 1,172 residents to die by Oct. 1.