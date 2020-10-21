SC coronavirus hospitalization data returns, reports nearly 100 patients on ventilators

After a brief pause on Tuesday, South Carolina's hospitalization data has returned to the federal tracking system.

According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, the federal TeleTracking system implemented reporting changes Monday, and on Tuesday several hospitals had "incomplete and incorrect" reports.

By Wednesday, the numbers were back on track, with just under 200 Palmetto State patients in intensive care and nearly 100 on ventilators.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 686, which is 334 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 159,433

New deaths reported: 11

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,487 confirmed, 221 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 1,796,682

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 11.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Wednesday were Greenville, 82; Richland, 59; and Anderson, 53.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 49 new cases while both Berkeley and Dorchester had 20 each, according to DHEC.

Deaths

Of the 11 new deaths, nine were elderly patients aged 65 and older, while two were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64.

They lived in Anderson, Barnwell, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Lexington, Marion, Richland and Spartanburg counties.

Hospitalizations

On Wednesday, DHEC reported 743 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 197 in intensive care and 98 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 137 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 292 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.