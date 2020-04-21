SC coronavirus fundraising challenge exceeds goal

A coronivirus fund has raised $1.2 million in less than two weeks under a pledge from the founder of a large Charleston technology business.
The Coastal Community Foundation and its partners said Tuesday that an effort to boost their COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund exceeded its original goal by $200,000.
Former tech executive Tony Bakker and his family announced April 7 they would match up to $500,000 in financial contributions through April 20. Charlotte-based Bank of America was among the major donor with a $100,000 gift.
The foundation said the fund has raised more than $1.8 million since it was created last month and is still accepting donations. The balance was $1.5 million as of Tuesday.
All of the money raised is going directly to nonprofits that are providing medical care, food, financial support and other critical services to residents most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the nine counties of coastal South Carolina
“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who joined in to meet the match, which more than doubled what can go out to support those in need during this time of unapparelled crisis," said Bakker, the founder and former CEO of Daniel Island-based Blackbaud Inc. "This is about the health and welfare of our friends and neighbors, all along the coast, and we believe it important to think about those who are struggling with the basics.”
To date, the Coastal Community Foundation said it has awarded grants from its coronavirus relief fund totaling $211,000 to 17 nonprofit organzations.
The relief fund is supported by Black River United Way, the Chapin Foundation, Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation, the Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, Social Venture Partners Charleston, Trident United Way, United Way of Horry County, United Way of the Lowcountry and Waccamaw Community Foundation.