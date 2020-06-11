SC coronavirus education task force releases first look at plans for fall school reopening

While much is still unknown about how South Carolina school districts will reopen in the fall, experts say one thing is absolutely certain: It will look very different from what teachers and students are used to.

A group of educators, administrators and state officials from the S.C. Department of Education met Thursday morning to present an initial draft of recommendations that school districts across the state should take into consideration when forming their plans for instruction for the upcoming school year.

Directing student traffic flow in hallways, eating meals in classrooms and prohibiting visitors past the school lobby were just some of the recommendations mentioned, all designed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus that shuttered schools statewide in March.

Almost all suggestions came with two major caveats: The success of any plan for fall reopening depends heavily on the level of the virus' spread throughout the community and the specific resources and capabilities of each individual school district.

Changes to instruction

One of the most frequently asked questions parents have surrounding reopening schools is how class time will be structured.

Patrick Kelly, coordinator of professional learning in Richland School District 2 and head of the task force's instruction subcommittee, presented three major scheduling options that districts should consider for the fall: traditional, hybrid and full distance learning.

The traditional model could be used if there's little to no coronavirus spread in the coming weeks. This plan would likely still need to include class size caps, increased spacing between desks and reducing class transitions during the day to minimize the spread of the virus, Kelly said.

A hybrid model, in which students would experience both in-person and long-distance learning, could be used if there's moderate spread or if a school district lacks sufficient facility space to implement facets of the traditional model. A hybrid model could include morning/afternoon structured school days or an A/B alternating-day schedule, in which students attend school one day in person and virtually the next.

A full distance learning option could be considered if there's high community spread detected in the area. This type of model would require extensive two-way communication between teachers and parents, technology assistance hubs and special considerations to meet the needs of special student groups, like English language learners or students with Individualized Educational Plans.

Regardless of what model a district ultimately pursues, Kelly emphasized that districts should avoid any scenario in which the burden falls on a classroom teacher to simultaneously create and execute in-person and virtual lessons at the same time for the same students, a major point of concern for some Palmetto State educators.

This could be avoided via resources such as virtualSC programming, livestreaming classes, or by including a separate distance learning section within a teacher's class schedule, he said.

"How do you schedule learning in a world of COVID? It poses unique challenges that we've never faced before," Kelly said, adding that these recommendations are only complicated by the "impossibility of projecting with certainty the health conditions in August."

School schedules likely will need to change as time goes on, he said, but districts should present parents with their intentions no later than 20 days before the first day of school.

All schools should also make sure to have a distance learning contingency plan in place in case there's a surge of coronavirus cases or a school outbreak, Kelly said.

"We can't be caught off guard again, and districts need to build plans now," he said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster outlined his recommendations for how the Legislature should spend federal coronavirus aid, allocating $215 million to bring students back to school for an additional five days next school year.

If approved by the Legislature, those additional days will be crucial for teachers to revisit prior content, conduct student evaluations and help prepare kids for the next school year, Kelly said. He emphasized the additional time is in no way an attempt to completely recover the instructional time students missed.

Transportation challenges

Another major facet officials are considering is how to ensure students get to school buildings safely.

"Transportation is the biggest issue I think we face as a state right now," said Scott Turner, deputy superintendent of Greenville County School District and member of the S.C. Education Oversight committee.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has suggested that school buses should operate at no more than 50 percent capacity in the fall, he said. As a result, State Superintendent Molly Spearman has encouraged parents to drive their children to school "if at all possible."

"That would help us tremendously with the capacity level on buses," she said.

When school buses do start their routes again, students should have assigned seats and should board the bus in order, from back to front. Bus drivers should wear a mask, and there should be training on appropriate safety protocols, Turner said.

The task force agreed to compile its recommendations and post them publicly online Monday. Community feedback and public comments will likely be collected until the morning of June 18, and the group is set to meet again on June 19 for final reviews and recommendations.