SC coronavirus deaths surpass 1,000 as officials log previously unrecorded numbers

South Carolina public health officials on Thursday announced the state's highest number of single-day coronavirus deaths, but noted that the fatalities happened over "the past few weeks."

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 69 deaths.

"This delay in reporting of an individual’s death during this pandemic is often attributed to ensuring the death is accurately reported based on the most up-to-date federal guidance for determining a COVID-19-related death," officials said. "A cause of death is determined by a medical certifier or a coroner."

DHEC has been working to ensure that all deaths attributed to the coronavirus are accurately reported by comparing initial information reported to the agency to the information included on a person's death certificate.

"Additionally, the report of an individual’s cause of death may be delayed if the individual had numerous medical issues or it takes longer to collect the personal demographic information from the family," officials said.

As coronavirus cases mount, authorities are continuing to ramp up testing, including in the Charleston area.

Charleston city officials, in partnership with the Shifa Clinic and Lab 24, will offer free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St.

Testing is available by appointment only, officials said. Anyone getting tested will have to fill out an intake form. To make an appointment and fill out the form, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0d45aba72ba7fa7-free.

Masks or other face coverings will be required at the testing site.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,842

Total number of cases in S.C.: 63,880

Number of new deaths reported: 69

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,053

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,578

Percent of tests that were positive: 21.3

Total number of tests in S.C.: 587,567

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston and Greenville counties tied for the state's highest number of new cases Wednesday, recording 230 each.

Richland County had 125 new cases, Beaufort had 108 and Spartanburg had 90, according to DHEC.

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to Charleston's 230 new cases, Berkeley reported 67 and Dorchester had 64.

Further, a dog from Charleston County was confirmed to have the coronavirus, said Dr. Boyd Parr, state veterinarian and director of Clemson Livestock Poultry Health.

A private veterinarian decided to test the dog for the virus after one of its owners tested positive for the virus, Parr said. Veterinary findings indicated the dog had a chronic health condition and it had to be euthanized.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Thursday a citywide day of prayer and remembrance for those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We started out early very well," Tecklenburg said of the city's response to the virus. "But if you look at the numbers now, it's a bit out of control."

He urged residents and visitors in to wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands in order to control the rampant spread.

Four religious leaders joined Tecklenburg to pray for those who have died after contracting COVID-19, along with the families and friends mourning them.

The Rev. Richard Grimball of St. Michael's Church, the Rev. Dr. Annette Brewer of Wallingford Presbyterian, Vicar Calhoun Walpole of Grace Church Cathedral and the Rev. Anthony Thompson of Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal all called for resilience and unity in the face of the pandemic.

Part of that unity means following safety measures that can protect others, Thompson said during his prayer.

"There is a new normal, folks," Tecklenburg said. "And it means a little bit of sacrifice."

Deaths

Of the 69 deaths reported Thursday, 55 were patients 65 years or older, DHEC said.

They lived in the following counties: 13 in Greenville, 11 in Charleston, four in Horry, three each in Beaufort, Colleton, Lexington and Richland, two in Dillon, and one each in Anderson, Chester, Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence, Georgetown, Greenwood, Kershaw, Lancaster, Orangeburg, Pickens, Spartanburg and Williamsburg.

The remaining 14 deaths were of patients aged 35 to 64 in the following counties: three each in Greenville and Orangeburg, two each in Berkeley and Lexington, and one each in Charleston, Greenwood, Pickens and Richland.

Although deaths were reported on Thursday, they occurred as far back as June 26, said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist.

What do experts say?

Bell continued to emphasize the pandemic's impact to South Carolina in terms of human lives.

"These are people in our communities who are loved by family and friends who continue to die every day from COVID-19," she said. "Please remember this virus is real, it’s everywhere and it’s continuing to cause death."

Bell and other officials continue to call on all South Carolinians to do their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus by wearing masks, maintaining social distance and staying home when sick.

"It could make a difference in a very short time if we could get everyone to adopt those measures," she said.

Schools

After Gov. Henry McMaster and top GOP lawmakers on Wednesday called on public schools to reopen for in-person learning this fall, Bell said DHEC is continuing to work with the S.C. Department of Education and school districts on creating the safest environment possible.

On Thursday, she urged all residents to take precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to drive down the acceleration of new cases.

"There’s a great deal we can do between now and school openings to make a difference," Bell said.

There are criteria that schools have to meet in order to reopen, and individual school districts and campuses will have to asses the extent to which they can ensure social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, cleaning and other precautions, she said.

"We believe that the guidance we've provided to schools creates the safest possible setting," Bell said.

If a campus can't meet standards set by DHEC it would not be advised to have students present, she said.