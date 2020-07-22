You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

SC coronavirus deaths continue spike as officials wait on hospital data

Testing (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Swabs used to test for the coronavirus are ready for patients at the Roper St. Francis drive-through testing site on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston in March. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff 

 File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

South Carolinians are continuing to contend with a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections, with the state reporting dozens of deaths Wednesday.

Officials are still waiting for reliable data to report how many patients are using ventilators and ICU beds as hospitals nationwide continue their transition to a national reporting system.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,654

Total number of cases in S.C.: 74,761

Number of new deaths reported: 39

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,242

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,607

Percent of tests that were positive: 19.3 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 659,541

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County led the state in new cases with 190 positive tests reported Wednesday. Richland County logged 173, while Greenville and Horry counted 103 each.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county area counted a total of 339 cases Wednesday, including 71 from Berkeley County and 78 from Dorchester. DHEC reported 15 tri-county residents' deaths on Wednesday.

Deaths

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


Of the 39 patients who died, 32 were 65 or older, and seven were 34 to 64 years old. They were from Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties.

Hospitalizations

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is using a statewide system to track available hospital beds as health care systems transition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking to a federal database.

According to the state's data, 86.7 percent of staffed beds are currently in use, with 1,607 occupied by COVID-19 patients and another 1,522 available for future use.

Long-term care facilities

There are 3,958 confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 2,556 residents and 1,402 staff workers, according to DHEC data released this week. That's nearly a 5 percent increase in cases from the previous report on Friday.

So far, 487 residents and eight workers have died from the disease, a 12 percent mortality rate. They account for about 41 percent of deaths in the state, the data show.

The virus has been found in 261 facilities.

What do experts say?

As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.

DHEC officials said they are working with their community partners to set up mobile testing clinics.

As of Wednesday, there were 74 such clinics scheduled through Aug. 15.

In addition, there are 182 permanent testing sites around the state. For more information about where and how to get tested, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.

Download PDF DHEC data on long-term facilities

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News