SC coronavirus deaths continue spike as officials wait on hospital data

South Carolinians are continuing to contend with a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections, with the state reporting dozens of deaths Wednesday.
Officials are still waiting for reliable data to report how many patients are using ventilators and ICU beds as hospitals nationwide continue their transition to a national reporting system.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 1,654
Total number of cases in S.C.: 74,761
Number of new deaths reported: 39
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,242
Number of hospitalized patients: 1,607
Percent of tests that were positive: 19.3 percent
Total number of tests in S.C.: 659,541
Which areas are hardest hit?
Charleston County led the state in new cases with 190 positive tests reported Wednesday. Richland County logged 173, while Greenville and Horry counted 103 each.
What's happening in the tri-county region?
The tri-county area counted a total of 339 cases Wednesday, including 71 from Berkeley County and 78 from Dorchester. DHEC reported 15 tri-county residents' deaths on Wednesday.
Deaths
Of the 39 patients who died, 32 were 65 or older, and seven were 34 to 64 years old. They were from Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties.
Hospitalizations
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is using a statewide system to track available hospital beds as health care systems transition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking to a federal database.
According to the state's data, 86.7 percent of staffed beds are currently in use, with 1,607 occupied by COVID-19 patients and another 1,522 available for future use.
Long-term care facilities
There are 3,958 confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 2,556 residents and 1,402 staff workers, according to DHEC data released this week. That's nearly a 5 percent increase in cases from the previous report on Friday.
So far, 487 residents and eight workers have died from the disease, a 12 percent mortality rate. They account for about 41 percent of deaths in the state, the data show.
The virus has been found in 261 facilities.
What do experts say?
As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.
DHEC officials said they are working with their community partners to set up mobile testing clinics.
As of Wednesday, there were 74 such clinics scheduled through Aug. 15.
In addition, there are 182 permanent testing sites around the state. For more information about where and how to get tested, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.