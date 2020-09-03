SC coronavirus deaths can't be dismissed due to underlying conditions, DHEC clarifies

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control offered an extra explanation of coronavirus death data, as false information spreads that just 6 percent of over 183,000 COVID-19 patient deaths are actually caused by the virus.

The number, circulated online and retweeted by President Donald Trump, stemmed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's count that 6 percent of death certificates had mentioned COVID-19 as the only cause of death.

But death certificates include several categories, DHEC said, including immediate causes, intermediate causes, underlying causes and contributing conditions.

When COVID-19 exacerbates another condition, like asthma or diabetes, COVID-19 is listed as an underlying cause of death — similarly to how a death might be considered a car accident fatality if a driver landed in a river and drowned.

"This is not new information," DHEC wrote in a Thursday release. "If the person doesn't contract COVID-19, then those factors don't start the cascade of events that lead to death."

As of Aug. 31, cardiovascular disease was the only preexisting condition that more than half of victims had. The American Heart Association estimates that at least 48 percent of American adults have some form of cardiovascular disease, which includes high blood pressure.

There are 248 mobile testing clinics scheduled through Oct. 17. Residents can go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at a mobile clinic or one of 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,084

Total cases in S.C.: 119,822, plus 1,874 probable cases

New deaths reported: 12

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,667, plus 140 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 911

Percent of positive tests: 16.5 percent

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Total tests in S.C.: 1,033,762

Hardest-hit areas

Greenville County had the state's highest number of new daily cases at 113, according to DHEC. Richland County followed closely with 112 and Pickens County had 77.

What about the tri-county?

In addition to Charleston County's 72 new cases, Dorchester had 19 and Berkeley had 11.

DHEC also reported one death from Dorchester County on Thursday.

Deaths

Beyond the 12 confirmed deaths, DHEC is investigating one more new fatality that was possibly caused by COVID-19.

Of the new, confirmed deaths, six were aged 35 to 64 and six were 65 and over. They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Chesterfield, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington and Orangeburg counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported 911 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday. Of these, 145 were on ventilators and 235 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances.