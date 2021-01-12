SC coronavirus cases underreported as DHEC wrestles with internal systems issue

After a record-breaking weekend, South Carolina's public health agency is working for a second day to correct a systems issue that's led to underreported coronavirus cases.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,361 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest number that the Palmetto State has seen since November.

But the number is likely larger, DHEC said, since an internal systems issue is diminishing the numbers. DHEC will update its county-level dashboard with missing cases once the complete numbers are available.

New cases reported: 1,361, which is 761 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 328,028, plus 31,329 probable cases

New deaths reported: 29

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,358 confirmed, 502 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,076,340

Hospitalized patients: 2,453

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 30.3 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to data from DHEC, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday were Greenville, 158; Pickens, 142; and Anderson, 83.

What about tri-county?

Charleston and Berkeley counties each had 27 new cases, while Dorchester reported 37.

Deaths

Six of the 29 new deaths reported Tuesday were patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were 65 and older.

They lived in Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence, Horry, Lexington, Marion, Orangeburg and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,453 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, 485 were in intensive care and 270 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

MUSC said it plans to offer rapid testing in the Charleston International Airport's daily parking garage from 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.