SC coronavirus cases top 253,000 with 36 additional deaths reported Sunday

More than 253,000 South Carolinians have tested positive for COVID-19, and the state's experts are tracking a growing spread throughout the area.

As of Sunday, 253,034 Palmetto State residents have contracted the novel coronavirus, and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has identified over 20,000 more unconfirmed cases. Over 18,500 of those cases were announced over the last week.

Since March, over 3.28 million tests have been performed on state residents, according to DHEC. But the percent of tests that have come back positive is still high — over 22 percent, on average, for the past seven days.

New cases reported: 2,583, which is around 1,700 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 253,034, plus 20,372 probable cases

New deaths reported: 36

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,566 confirmed, 369 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,318,220

Hospitalized patients: 1,471

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 22.4 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Sunday were Greenville, 506; Spartanburg, 382; and Richland, 142.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 86 new cases; Berkeley, 40; and Dorchester, 75.

Deaths

Seven of the 36 deaths reported Sunday were patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were aged 65 and older.

They lived in Aiken, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Oconee and Orangeburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,471 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, 313 were in intensive care and 159 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.