SC coronavirus cases see one-day climb alongside increased testing

  • Updated
Bottles of hand sanitizer seen at O2 Fitness in Ashley Oaks Plaza on May 8, 2020. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

South Carolina public health officials reported an increase in the new coronavirus cases on Friday. The increase in cases comes as the number of tests reported back has also risen. 

The rise in cases comes as anxieties mount over school, college and university reopenings. Campuses around the state have reported positive cases among students and staff. Earlier this week, officials with Richland 2 School District confirmed that a teacher — Demetria "Demi" Bannister, 28 — died days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Teachers across South Carolina have reported flaring stress and burnout as they return to teaching in-person classes. Some have quit. 

Friday also saw the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control shaken by the pending departure of Dr. Joan Duwve, the state's public health director. 

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 951

Total cases in S.C.: 126,792

New deaths reported: 53

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,877

Hospitalized patients: 806

Percent of positive tests: 14.9

Total tests in S.C.: 1,110,639

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Jenna Schiferl contributed to this report. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

