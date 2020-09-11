SC coronavirus cases see one-day climb alongside increased testing

South Carolina public health officials reported an increase in the new coronavirus cases on Friday. The increase in cases comes as the number of tests reported back has also risen.
The rise in cases comes as anxieties mount over school, college and university reopenings. Campuses around the state have reported positive cases among students and staff. Earlier this week, officials with Richland 2 School District confirmed that a teacher — Demetria "Demi" Bannister, 28 — died days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Teachers across South Carolina have reported flaring stress and burnout as they return to teaching in-person classes. Some have quit.
Friday also saw the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control shaken by the pending departure of Dr. Joan Duwve, the state's public health director.
Statewide numbers
New cases reported: 951
Total cases in S.C.: 126,792
New deaths reported: 53
Total deaths in S.C.: 2,877
Hospitalized patients: 806
Percent of positive tests: 14.9
Total tests in S.C.: 1,110,639
This story is developing. Check back for more.
Jenna Schiferl contributed to this report.