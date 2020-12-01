SC coronavirus cases continue upward climb as winter holidays approach

With cold weather setting in and the winter holidays fast approaching, the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing in South Carolina.
Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control continued to report a high percentage of positive tests, 17.6, on Tuesday — a sign that the virus is still spreading readily across the state.
Over the last week, DHEC reported an average of 1,515 new coronavirus cases per day. Data from the agency shows the most rapid case increases in the Upstate and Midlands, although the Lowcountry and Pee Dee also had sharp upticks.
Statewide numbers
New cases reported: 1,297, which is 720 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.
Total cases in S.C.: 205,004, plus 13,908 probable cases
New deaths reported: 13
Total deaths in S.C.: 4,091 confirmed, 313 probable
Total tests in S.C.: 2,727,268
Hospitalized patients: 980
Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 13.6 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.
Hardest-hit areas
The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Tuesday were Greenville, 237; Spartanburg, 125; and York, 121.
What about the tri-county?
Charleston County reported 39 new cases, Berkeley logged 30 and Dorchester reported 41.
DHEC reported the death of a Berkeley County patient on Tuesday.
Deaths
Of the 13 new deaths that DHEC reported Tuesday, one was a young adult patient aged 18 to 34 and two were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64. The rest were elderly patients aged 65 or older.
They lived in Anderson, Berkeley, Cherokee, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and York counties.
Hospitalizations
Of the 980 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 201 were in intensive care and 84 were on ventilators.
What do experts say?
Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.
They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.
Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.