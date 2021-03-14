SC coronavirus cases continue to decline, with virus spread appearing lower

Just over 500 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in South Carolina on March 14.

The numbers of new cases, along with hospitalizations, have declined in recent weeks as the state's vaccination campaign continues.

The percent of tests positive for the virus is currently below 5 percent, which researchers have said is a good indication that the virus' spread is slowing.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 502 confirmed, 124 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 454,683 confirmed, 78,738 probable.

Percent positive: 4.6 percent.

New deaths reported: 6 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,849 confirmed, 1,026 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70.2 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

44th as of March 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

The highest totals of newly confirmed cases were in Greenville (69), Charleston (52) and Horry (51) counties.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 52 new cases on March 14 while Berkeley counted 19 and Dorchester had 17.

Deaths

Two of the new confirmed deaths reported were among people age 35 to 64, and the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 597 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 14, 159 were in the ICU and 64 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Health care professionals in South Carolina said that in order to beat COVID-19, people should get the vaccine when it's their turn to do so.

Efforts to make vaccines available to all South Carolinians are ongoing.

The CDC said those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine should wait at least 14 days before getting any other vaccine, including those for flu or shingles. People who get another vaccine first should wait the same length of time before getting the shot for the coronavirus.

More information can be found at scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.