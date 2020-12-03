SC COVID-19 cases continue spike as DHEC plans to release first vaccine doses mid-December

South Carolina's coronavirus cases and other key indicators are continuing to climb, according to data released Thursday afternoon by public health authorities.

Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Thursday that they expect they may be able to distribute the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine around Dec. 14-16.

DHEC officials did not say how many doses would be available in that first shipment.

"It is quite limited in the very beginning," said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell of the vaccine distribution, which will be prioritized for health care workers and first responders.

"We have to protect those first who have a hand in saving lives," Bell said.

Officials said there are five locations in the state that are capable of storing the vaccine, and there are currently 200 licensed vaccine administrators.

DHEC officials also stressed the importance of continuing to wear masks and social distancing, even after the vaccine is distributed widely.

Not only will five to 10 percent of those who receive the shot not glean its benefits because the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, it's not clear yet how the doses will affect someone's ability to transmit the virus, said Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist.

The state's daily percent positive of COVID-19 tests was 23.8, one of the highest rates on record, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Data also showed increases in case numbers and hospitalizations. The weekly death rate has been relatively stable over the last two months, with between about 100 to 128 for each week since the week ending in Oct. 3.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,754, which is 1,010 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 208,435, plus 14,182 probable cases

New deaths reported: 21

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,145 confirmed, 321 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,773,206

Hospitalized patients: 1,046

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 17.2 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Thursday were Greenville, 187; Richland, 175; and Horry 143.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 105 new cases; Berkeley, 48; and Dorchester, 57.

One patient, aged 65 or older, died in Charleston County. No other tri-county deaths were reported Thursday.

Deaths

Of the 20 remaining new deaths, 14 were old patients aged 65 or older. They lived in the following counties: Aiken, Cherokee, Lexington, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and Union.

Six patients aged 35 to 64 also died. They lived in the following counties: Edgefield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Spartanburg and Sumter.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,046 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, 261 were in intensive care and 111 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.

Mary Katherine Wildeman contributed to this report.