top story

SC coronavirus cases continue spike as DHEC officials prepare vaccine briefing

DHEC reported 1,754 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths on Thursday

South Carolina's coronavirus cases and other key indicators are continuing to climb, according to data released Thursday afternoon by public health authorities. 

The state's daily percent positive of COVID-19 tests was 23.8, one of the highest rates on record, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. 

Data also showed increases in case numbers and hospitalizations. The weekly death rate has been relatively stable over the last two months, with between about 100 to 128 for each week since the week ending in Oct. 3.

DHEC officials, meanwhile, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,754, which is 1,010 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 208,435, plus 14,182 probable cases

New deaths reported: 21

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,145 confirmed, 321 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,773,206

Hospitalized patients: 1,046

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 17.2 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

