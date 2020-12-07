SC coronavirus cases continue on record-setting pace

A recent spike of coronavirus cases that saw daily records shattered in South Carolina over the weekend showed no signs of abating on Monday.

The Palmetto State saw new cases rise sharply beginning on Friday when public health officials reported 2,470 new cases of COVID-19, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. It marked the first time cases exceeded 2,400 in a single day.

Saturday set the current record, 2,715 cases, and Sunday saw 2,538 new cases, the second-highest on record, DHEC said.

Monday's new cases were also above 2,400 marking the fourth consecutive day of high case numbers, DHEC data show.

Over the last two full weeks, Nov. 22 through Friday, DHEC logged 27,401 new cases, or about 12 percent of all cases recorded since the coronavirus first emerged in South Carolina in March. The last four days have seen about 4 percent of all cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,413, which is 1,427 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 218,820, plus 15,832 probable cases

New deaths reported: 12

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,249 confirmed, 330 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,899,181

Hospitalized patients: 1,025

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 21.3 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Monday were Greenville, 367; Spartanburg, 224; and Horry, 181.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 123 new cases; Berkeley, 66; and Dorchester, 70.

No new tri-county deaths were reported on Monday.

Deaths

Of the 12 new deaths eight were of patients aged 65 or older. They lived in Anderson, Chesterfield, Horry, Jasper, Pickens, Richland and Spartanburg counties.

The four remaining patients were aged 35 to 64 and lived in Lexington, Richland and Orangeburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,025 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, 243 were in intensive care and 108 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.