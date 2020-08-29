SC coronavirus cases climb to highest level since Aug. 7; DHEC plans to share school data

After weeks with new daily coronavirus case numbers on the decline, generally hovering below 1,200, South Carolina logged 1,250 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

It's the highest daily tally since Aug. 7 and included over 200 new cases in Charleston County, along with an spike in Richland County infections.

As students return to classes and activities in public school and college, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has encouraged testing and established more swabbing events.

There are 238 mobile testing clinics scheduled through Oct. 17. Residents can go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at a mobile clinic or one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.

Beginning next week, DHEC will begin providing data on coronavirus cases in K-12 schools around the state, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a physician consultant for the public health agency. Cumulative case totals and a rolling 30-day average will be included in the data.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,250

Total cases in S.C.: 115,661, plus 1,588 probable cases

New deaths reported: 42

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,563, plus 135 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 945

Percent of positive tests: 20.5 percent

Total tests in S.C.: 999,070

Hardest-hit areas

Charleston County had the state's highest number of new daily cases at 215, according to DHEC. Richland County followed with 190 and Dorchester County had 79.

What about the tri-county?

In addition to Charleston County's 215 new cases, Berkeley had 76 and Dorchester had 79.

One Berkeley and one Dorchester resident died after being infected, DHEC said, along with two patients from Charleston County. Authorities are investigating another Charleston death to see if the patient had COVID-19.

Deaths

Beyond the 42 confirmed deaths, DHEC is investigating three more that were possibly caused by COVID-19.

Of the new, confirmed deaths, one was aged 18 to 34, five were 35 to 64 and 36 were over 65. They lived in Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Darlington, Dorchester, Edgefield, Greenville, Greenwoods, Horry, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported 945 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Saturday. Of these, 145 were on ventilators and 245 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances.