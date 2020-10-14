SC coronavirus activity remains high, at a plateau, DHEC data shows

Data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control shows coronavirus activity has plateaued, but still remains high, in the Palmetto State.

Each of the previous five weeks, from Sept. 6 to Oct. 10, have seen between 5,000 and 6,000 new coronavirus cases for a total of 27,732 new cases recorded during that period. So far this week, DHEC has recorded 2,226 new cases, the data show.

The plateau comes as public health experts warn of a possible rise in cases during the cooler months and urge the public the get flu shots to ward against the devastating consequences of a flu season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 700, a 343 percent increase from the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 153,729

New deaths reported: 17

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,387

Hospitalized patients: 792

Total tests in S.C.: 1,674,133

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 10.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Wednesday were Aiken, 91; Horry, 79; and Greenville, 52.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 23 new cases, Berkeley had 16 and Dorchester had 18.

DHEC reported one, new tri-county death on Wednesday: A Berkeley County resident age 35 to 64.

Deaths

Of the remaining 16 new deaths reported Wednesday, all were elderly patients aged 65 or older.

They lived in Barnwell, Edgefield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 792 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Wednesday, DHEC said 204 were in intensive care with 91 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 115 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and 298 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.

Flu shots are available at multiple locations across the state, including certain DHEC public health offices, pharmacies, hospitals, doctors’ offices and other locations.

To see if your local DHEC public health office offers the flu shot and to schedule an appointment, visit DHEC's Public Health Clinics page or call 855-472-3432 to schedule an appointment.