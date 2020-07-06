SC continues to see high numbers of new cases, hospitalizations for coronavirus

South Carolina continued to see high numbers of new coronavirus cases on Monday, with the number of hospitalized patients also climbing.
Charleston Water System said Monday that they will resume non-pay shut-offs on August 17. They had paused it temporarily at Gov. Henry McMaster's request in March.
Customers in jeopardy of losing services on that date will be notified 30 days prior by mail, CWS said. If necessary, 10-day bill extensions, payment plans and other options will be available.
CWS provides water service to more than 450,000 people in the area and sewer service to 180,000 people.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 1,505
Total number of cases in S.C.: 46,247
Number of new deaths reported: 6, plus one unconfirmed death
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 819
Number of hospitalized patients: 1,260
Percent of tests that were positive: 18.8 percent
Total number of tests in S.C.: 482,722
Which areas are hardest-hit?
Charleston County led the state in newly identified cases on Monday with 326 new cases. Horry County logged 189 and Greenville County counted 155.
What’s happening in the tri-county region?
In addition to 326 new cases reported Saturday in Charleston County, Berkeley counted 82 new cases and Dorchester saw 85, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Death
Five of the newly deceased patients were individuals above the age of 65 from Beaufort, Chesterfield, Darlington and Dillon counties. One was between the ages of 35 and 65 and lived in Horry County.
What do experts say?
The rise in the number of people hospitalized with the virus has concerned medical officials. Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina and Roper St. Francis Healthcare warned that their hospitals were preparing for a rise in new cases, and begged residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.