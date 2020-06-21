SC continues to see high numbers of daily coronavirus cases, increased hospitalizations

South Carolina continued to report high numbers of new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday after a week of record-breaking daily case totals and an increase of hospitalizations for the virus.

On Saturday, new cases reached a high of 1,157 confirmed positive tests over a single day. The percent of tests performed returning a positive result has also been high, around 16 percent this weekend.

By the numbers:

Number of new cases reported: 907

Total number of cases in S.C.: 24,661

Number of new deaths reported: 9

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 653

Number of hospitalized patients: 692

Percent of tests that were positive: 16.1

Total number of tests in S.C.: 337,469

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county region has recently seen significant growth in the number of new coronavirus cases. On Sunday, DHEC reported 109 new cases in Charleston County, 35 in Berkeley County and 34 in Dorchester County.

Where are the COVID-19 hot spots in S.C.?

Greenville County led the state in new cases confirmed on Sunday with 133 positive tests. Horry County logged 115 new cases, while Charleston County saw 109 new confirmations.

Deaths

Six of the newly deceased patients were elderly individuals from Chester, Colleton, Florence and Richland counties. Three were middle-aged people from Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties, according to DHEC.

What experts say

Data from the London-based Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases shows that coronavirus cases are set to double in South Carolina every 14 days.

That rate exceeds disease spread in Georgia, which is set to see cases double every 43 days; North Carolina, every 16 days; and Tennessee, every 20 days, the data shows. In Florida, cases are set to double every 13 days.

How to protect yourself

Public health experts continue to urge everyone to take precautions such as practicing social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, washing your hands regularly and staying home if you're sick.

Although experts disagreed on whether masks were an effective form of protection during the first couple of months of the pandemic, it is now broadly accepted that face masks or cloth face coverings can help reduce the virus' ability to spread.

And DHEC officials said it's just as important to remember that people who don't show symptoms can still spread the coronavirus, even if they don't know if they're infectious.

"This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else," officials said.