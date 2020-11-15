SC continues to see high daily numbers of new coronavirus cases

South Carolina is nearing 190,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as the state's percentage of positive tests remains high.

Sunday saw another daily tally exceeding 1,000 new cases, following the trend of the previous week.

Out of 8,694 tests conducted for the day's report, 15.4 percent were positive for the virus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. That's only slightly higher than the state's seven-day average at 15.1 percent.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,339, which is 747 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 184,360, plus 11,147 probable cases

New deaths reported: 2

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,846 confirmed, 266 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,331,961

Hospitalized patients: 752

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 15.1 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Sunday were Greenville, 231; Spartanburg, 104; and Horry, 92.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County reported 78 new cases, Berkeley logged 28 and Dorchester reported 24.

Deaths

Of the two new deaths that DHEC reported Sunday, both were at least 65 years old. They were residents of York and Kershaw counties.

Hospitalizations

On Sunday, DHEC reported 752 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 192 in intensive care and 86 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.