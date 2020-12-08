SC continues to report high numbers of new coronavirus cases

South Carolina continued to see a high number of new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday. The state is nearing the completion of three million tests conducted for the virus.

Over the past five days, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases each day.

A high percentage of tests for the virus are coming back positive. The past week's average was 21.1 percent of tests confirming cases.

Health officials have urged caution as residents prepare to celebrate December holidays, saying that travel and gatherings could worsen the spread of the virus and accelerate the spike in cases.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,115, which is 1,239 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 220,961, plus 15,993 probable cases

New deaths reported: 4

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,253 confirmed, 332 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,927,403

Hospitalized patients: 1,179

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 21.1 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’s spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Tuesday were Greenville, 371; Spartanburg, 193; and York, 148.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 65 new cases; Berkeley, 50; and Dorchester, 54.

No new tri-county deaths were reported on Monday.

Deaths

Of the four new deaths, one was a middle-aged patient aged 35 to 64 years old. Three were elderly patients aged 65 or older.

They lived in Lexington, Oconee and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,179 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, 276 were in intensive care and 118 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.