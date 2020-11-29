SC continues to log rising case numbers, high percentage of positive tests

South Carolina again reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Over the past two weeks, each daily report from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control logged over 1,000 cases, a rise in cases echoing high numbers last seen in the summer months.

On Saturday, the state saw the highest number of new cases announced in a single day since July: 1,797.

For Sunday's report, out of 8,279 tests conducted, 12.7 percent returned positive results for the virus. For Saturday's report, nearly 14,000 tests were performed, with a similar percentage of positive results.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,053, which is 566 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 202,422, plus 13,707 probable cases

New deaths reported: 7

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,050 confirmed, 303 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,692,606

Hospitalized patients: 879

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 12.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Sunday were Greenville, 174; Spartanburg, 111; and Richland, 77.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County reported 50 new cases, Berkeley logged 24, and Dorchester reported 17.

Deaths

Of the seven new deaths reported Sunday, one was a middle-aged patient aged 35 to 64, while six were elderly patients aged 65 and older.

They were residents of Chester, Clarendon, Fairfield, Horry, Kershaw, Williamsburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 879 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, 236 were in intensive care and 117 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.