SC continues to log high coronavirus case numbers as state receives more vaccine doses

South Carolina continued to report high numbers of new coronavirus cases, with a large percentage of tests for the virus coming back positive.

In Tuesday's report, 27.1 percent of 8,139 tests were positive for COVID-19.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control provided an update on vaccinations. Tuesday's report said the state had received 112,125 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. On Monday, officials received 84,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to be dedicated to long-term care facilities.

Vaccinations are underway for health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,208, which is 1,297 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 277,563, plus 23,309 probable cases

New deaths reported: 22

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,804 confirmed, 394 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,606,268

Hospitalized patients: 1,954

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 23.9 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday were Greenville, 387; Spartanburg, 168; and Lexington, 161.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 108 new cases; Berkeley, 79; and Dorchester, 62.

A Dorchester County patient has died after contracting the virus, DHEC reported Tuesday.

Deaths

Of the 22 new deaths reported, four were patients aged 35 to 64, while the rest were aged 65 and older.

They lived in Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Dorchester, Greenville, Laurens, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda and Spartanburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,954 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 379 were in intensive care and 189 were on ventilators.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There have been 13,865 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 8,759 residents and 5,106 staff workers, according to DHEC data. That's a 7 percent increase of cases in two weeks.

So far, 1,629 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 19 percent. Twenty-eight workers also have died. Together, they account for 34.5 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Tuesday shows.

Of the 685 facilities DHEC monitored, the virus has been found in 443. There are active outbreaks at 175 of them.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 372 facilities; 282 do not allow it; and 31 did not report.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.