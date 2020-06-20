SC continues record-breaking coronavirus spread, Charleston logs highest new case rate

South Carolina continued the weeks-long swell of coronavirus spread Saturday, with historic high numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and percent of tests that came back positive.

It's the second day in a row that Charleston County has led the state in new cases, and the 23rd day that the Palmetto State's 7-day average of new confirmed cases has hit a new high.

Number of new cases reported: 1,157

Total number of cases in S.C.: 23,756

Number of new deaths reported: 5

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 644

Number of hospitalized patients: 673

Percent of tests that were positive: 16.2

Total number of tests in S.C.: 330,424

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county region has recently seen significant growth in the number of new coronavirus cases. On Saturday, DHEC reported 178 new cases in Charleston County, 48 in Berkeley County and 32 in Dorchester County.

Where are the COVID-19 hot spots in S.C.?

Charleston County led the state in new cases confirmed Saturday, with 178 positive tests — a high for the county. Greenville County logged 124 new cases, while Horry County saw 121 new confirmations.

Deaths

All five of the patients who died most recently were elderly, according to DHEC. Two lived in Richland County, while Florence, Lee and Oconee counties lost one resident each.

What experts say

Data from the London-based Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases shows that coronavirus cases are set to double in South Carolina every 14 days.

That rate exceeds disease spread in Georgia, which is set to see cases double every 43 days; North Carolina, every 16 days; and Tennessee, every 20 days, the data shows. In Florida, cases are set to double every 13 days.

How to protect yourself

Public health experts continue to urge everyone to take precautions such as practicing social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, washing your hands regularly and staying home if you're sick.

Although experts disagreed on whether masks were an effective form of protection during the first couple of months of the pandemic, it is now broadly accepted that face masks or cloth face coverings can help reduce the virus' ability to spread.

And DHEC officials said it's just as important to remember that people who don't show symptoms can still spread the coronavirus, even if they don't know if they're infectious.

"This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else," officials said.