SC continues coronavirus testing pop-up events as percent positive remains high

With special coronavirus testing events available across South Carolina — from Abbeville to York counties — health authorities are urging many state residents to get nasal swabs even if they aren't experiencing symptoms.
More testing capacity, along with the increase in South Carolinians returning to work, school and other activities, have made the surge in swabs feasible.
With asymptomatic carriers in the community, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has advised anyone who spends several minutes within 6 feet of an unmasked person to get tested monthly, regardless of symptoms.
There are 385 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31, along with 255 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.
Statewide numbers
New cases reported: 613, a 288 percent increase from the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.
Total cases in S.C.: 138,171, plus 3,515 probable cases
New deaths reported: 25
Total deaths in S.C.: 3,085, plus 177 probable deaths
Hospitalized patients: 786
Total tests in S.C.: 1,293,940
Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 11.9 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.
Hardest-hit areas
The top three South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday were Richland, 75; Greenville, 70; and Lexington, 60.
What about the tri-county?
Charleston County had 27 new cases, while Berkeley had 11 and Dorchester had 11. As of Wednesday, two more tri-county residents — one from Dorchester County and one from Charleston County — had died after contracting the virus, DHEC reported.
Deaths
Of the 25 new deaths, 19 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, according to DHEC. Six middle-aged patients, aged 35 to 64, also died. They resided in Abbeville, Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Newberry, Orangeburg, Pickens, Spartanburg and York counties.
Hospitalizations
Of 786 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Wednesday, DHEC said 190 were in intensive care and 103 were on ventilators.
What do experts say?
Authorities continue to urge the public to take precautions like wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently and social distancing. They also urge anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to the virus to be tested.