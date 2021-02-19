SC consistently topping national ranks of new COVID-19 cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina has been declining steadily since an early January peak, but even so, the Palmetto State has been consistently on top of national rankings.

Adjusted for the size of each state's population, South Carolina's daily new reports of COVID-19 cases has been in The COVID Tracking Project's No. 1 slot for about two weeks straight.

A weekly report from the White House also put South Carolina in the worst slot for new cases, with a rate nearly double the national average and 20 percent higher than New York, which was the second-ranked state. South Carolina was 7th in the ranking of new hospital admissions in the week prior to the report's release on Feb. 17.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,585 confirmed, 393 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 432,780 confirmed, 65,157 probable.

Percent positive: 9 percent.

New deaths reported: 51 confirmed, 13 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,325 confirmed, 88 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 77 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of Feb. 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (197), Richland (139) and Horry (137) counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 101 new cases on Feb. 19, while Berkeley counted 28 and Dorchester had 25.

Deaths

One of the newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19 reported Feb. 19 was in a young adult age 18 to 34. Twelve were in people age 35 to 64 and the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,122 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 19, 265 were in the ICU and 151 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

With 13.8 million shots in arms across the United States, the CDC said in a research report Feb. 19 that the safety data is still reassuring.

Everyone who is administering vaccines is required to report "adverse events" to government health officials. Of all those doses given, there were 7,000 reports of side effects. Nine in 10 of those incidents were non-serious, which included symptoms like headache, nausea, dizziness, chills and fatigue.

"These initial findings should provide reassurance to health care providers and to vaccine recipients and promote confidence in the safety of COVID-19 vaccines," CDC researchers wrote. They added the system that monitors safety of the vaccine is the largest of its kind in U.S. history.

And though 113 people have died within days of receiving the vaccine, no death has been linked to a COVID-19 vaccination.