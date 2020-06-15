SC congressman Tom Rice says he has the coronavirus

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice announced Monday that he has the coronavirus, along with his wife and son, making him the second South Carolina congressman to contract the disease.

The Myrtle Beach Republican wrote in a Facebook post that all three members of his household are "on the mend and doing fine."

"I was lucky, and it was not bad for me," Rice wrote. "I had a low fever and a mild cough. It was gone by Thursday. I never stopped eating or drinking or working or moving. The only bad thing is I have completely lost sense of taste and smell. CAN’T TASTE BACON!!!"

The announcement means Rice joins U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, as the only other member of the nine-person South Carolina congressional delegation to have fought off the virus.

Cunningham tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and detailed similar symptoms of losing his sense of taste and smell.

Roughly 55 percent of the total cases in Rice's home county of Horry have come in June, according to an analysis of data from the state's health agency, the second highest percentage of any county in the state this month behind only Cherokee.

Rice said his son, Lucas, came down with the virus June 7, got tested on Tuesday and received his positive result on Friday. He was "really sick with a high fever and a really bad cough" by Wednesday, but the fever had dissipated by the end of the weekend.

"He’s still weak but getting stronger — moving around and eating a little," Rice wrote.

Rice said his wife, Wrenzi, displayed worse symptoms than him but not as bad as Lucas and "took care of us like always."

"We are finishing our quarantine and looking forward to seeing you all again," Rice wrote. "Friends, please wash your hands and take precautions. Stay healthy."

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sent well wishes to Rice and his family via a tweet.

"A great family doing a great job for South Carolina," Graham wrote.

Some commenters on Rice's Facebook post criticized him for describing the virus with the term "Wuhan Flu," a reference to the virus' origin city of Wuhan, China.

President Donald Trump has at times called the disease the "Chinese virus" or "Wuhan virus," explaining that he wanted to highlight its geographic origin as he blamed China for failing to control it.

Disputes over the phrase even prevented a planned joint statement from the leaders of several major countries about the virus in March, as European leaders refused to endorse it.

After South Carolina experienced a relative lull in coronavirus cases following Gov. Henry McMaster's stay-at-home order in April, the state has seen a spike in recent weeks after he began lifting restrictions.

The state has recorded four consecutive days with its largest number of cases since the outbreak began in early March. Case count reached a record 809 cases on Friday, according to revised S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.