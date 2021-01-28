SC confirms over 200 new coronavirus deaths as state nears 4.8M tests

South Carolina confirmed over 225 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, one of the highest additions that the state has seen since the pandemic began last year.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has now confirmed over 6,200 COVID-19 deaths, and is investigating hundreds more that experts believe were due to the virus.

While a couple of the deaths took place in 2020 and hadn't been confirmed as COVID-19 cases until this week, the majority were in January. According to records maintained by The Post and Courier, the state has never before traced more than 60 deaths to a single date.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,934

Total cases in S.C.: 387,603 confirmed, 43,566 probable.

New deaths reported: 226 confirmed, 28 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 6,235 confirmed, 668 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 81 percent.

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 22.8 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 42nd as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas: The three counties with the highest level of cases for their populations are Pickens and Greenville in the Upstate and Dillon County in the Pee Dee, according to DHEC.

What about the tri-county? Cases per person are among the lowest in the state in Dorchester and Berkeley counties. Charleston County comes in 11th in the ranking of 46 counties.

What do the experts say? Over 10 months of the pandemic in 2020, Pickens, Dillon and Florence counties have been hit hardest by COVID-19 cases, research from the S.C. Institute of Medicine & Public Health released last week shows.

The median household income is below the state's average in each of the three counties, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

The report highlights the areas of the state that have struggled the most with COVID-19 and points to the disease's greater impact on minorities. Among racial or ethnic disparities, the disease has most disproportionately affected the Hispanic population, according to the study.