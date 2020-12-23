SC confirms nearly 3,600 more coronavirus cases as experts warn against Christmas travel

Nearly more 3,600 South Carolinians tested positive for COVID-19, authorities announced Wednesday, worrying the experts who've warned against holiday travel and gatherings.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has urged Palmetto State residents to stay home for Christmas, modifying holiday traditions using Zoom or single-household celebrations. Those who choose to attend gatherings should get tested and avoid traveling with others if possible.

The state has only surpassed 3,000 cases per day a couple times, but authorities have warned that a second surge in cases could come two weeks after the holidays draw people out of their homes.

New cases reported: 3,599, which is 2,178 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 261,024, plus 21,206 probable cases

New deaths reported: 49

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,651 confirmed, 377 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,409,193

Hospitalized patients: 1,671

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 22.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday were Greenville, 702; Spartanburg, 287; and Richland, 266.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 99 new cases; Berkeley, 46; and Dorchester, 52.

Deaths

Nine of the 49 deaths reported Wednesday were patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were aged 65 and older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Cherokee, Dillon, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Laurens, Marion, Marlboro, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Williamsburg and York.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,671 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 355 were in intensive care and 142 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.