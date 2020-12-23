You are the owner of this article.
SC confirms nearly 3,600 more coronavirus cases as experts warn against Christmas travel

DHEC logs 3,599 new cases, 49 more deaths

APPTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina healthcare providers dress in protective suiting, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., as they get ready to open the hospital's drive-through tent for patients who are being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Citadel Mall parking lot. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

 MIC SMITH

Nearly more 3,600 South Carolinians tested positive for COVID-19, authorities announced Wednesday, worrying the experts who've warned against holiday travel and gatherings.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has urged Palmetto State residents to stay home for Christmas, modifying holiday traditions using Zoom or single-household celebrations. Those who choose to attend gatherings should get tested and avoid traveling with others if possible.

The state has only surpassed 3,000 cases per day a couple times, but authorities have warned that a second surge in cases could come two weeks after the holidays draw people out of their homes.

New cases reported: 3,599, which is 2,178 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 261,024, plus 21,206 probable cases

New deaths reported: 49

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,651 confirmed, 377 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,409,193

Hospitalized patients: 1,671

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 22.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday were Greenville, 702; Spartanburg, 287; and Richland, 266.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 99 new cases; Berkeley, 46; and Dorchester, 52.

Deaths

Nine of the 49 deaths reported Wednesday were patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were aged 65 and older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Cherokee, Dillon, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Laurens, Marion, Marlboro, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Williamsburg and York.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,671 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 355 were in intensive care and 142 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

