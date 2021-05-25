SC confirms low numbers of COVID-19 cases, but 15 deaths from the virus

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a low 97 cases of COVID-19; an additional 61 cases are considered "probable."

Fifteen people were confirmed to have died from the virus on May 25.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 97 confirmed, 61 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 490,740 confirmed, 100,785 probable.

Percent positive: 3.2 percent.

New deaths reported: 15 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,550 confirmed, 1,155 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (15), York County (10) and Richland County (9) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had five new cases on May 25, while Berkeley County had two and Dorchester County had five.

Deaths

Seven of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed May 25 were in people age 35 to 64. The remaining eight were patients 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 302 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 25, 80 were in the ICU and 43 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Beginning May 27, the mass vaccination site that gets federal government support in Columbia will switch from offering the Pfizer vaccine to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, DHEC announced.

The vaccination center at the Columbia Place Mall has been open for six weeks. Anyone can walk in without an appointment from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Recipients don't need to bring insurance or ID cards.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is authorized for anyone age 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine won't be available there, so anyone younger than 18 will need to seek a shot elsewhere.