SC confirms first flu death of the year as experts worry about growing coronavirus spread

South Carolina confirmed the first flu death of the year on Wednesday, as experts worry about complications patients can face if they get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has urged Palmetto State residents to get vaccinated, with assistant state epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly saying this year's flu shot could be "the most important flu shot of your life."

DHEC recommends that anyone at least six months old gets vaccinated for the flu.

“As we’re currently in the throes of the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s never been more important for each and every one of us to stay as healthy as possible," said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. "One key step we can take is getting our flu shots.”

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,226, which is 676 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 187,774, plus 11,673 probable cases

New deaths reported: 22

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,906 confirmed, 276 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,392,558

Hospitalized patients: 830

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 15 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday were Greenville, 214; Richland, 106; and Charleston, 101.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County reported 101 new cases, Berkeley logged 23 and Dorchester reported 20.

Deaths

Of the 22 new deaths that DHEC reported Wednesday, one was a middle-aged patient aged 35 to 64. The rest were elderly patients aged 65 or older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Cherokee, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 830 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 219 were in intensive care and 105 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.