SC confirms almost 3,000 new coronavirus cases, surpasses 5.5 million tests

South Carolina confirmed nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Feb. 14.

More than 5.5 million tests for the virus have been conducted across the state. Over the past seven days, around nine percent of such tests were positive, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Over the course of the pandemic, almost 20,000 total hospitalizations have occurred that were related to a COVID-19 case.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,735 confirmed, 261 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 426,580 confirmed, 60,713 probable.

Percent positive: 11.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 76 confirmed, 11 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,149 confirmed, 849 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 75.9 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 48th as of Feb. 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville, Charleston and Spartanburg counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 242 new cases on Feb. 14, while Berkeley counted 73 and Dorchester saw 76.

Deaths

Fifteen of the new confirmed deaths reported were patients aged 35 to 64, while the remainder of the patients were aged 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,269 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 14, 313 were in the ICU and 184 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The CDC encourages people to continue to wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay 6 feet from others and avoid poorly ventilated spaces. Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's chief epidemiologist, said now is not the time to relax these prevention measures.

The CDC released guidance recommending that wearing two well-fitting masks on top of each other enhances their effectiveness.

People who are out and about in the community are recommended to be tested for COVID-19 once a month or sooner if they develop symptoms or have been around someone who has tested positive for the virus.