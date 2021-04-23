SC confirms about 600 new cases of COVID-19 as plateau continues

South Carolina has 607 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported April 23.

Still, community transmission of the virus remains in the "high" category, according to a weekly state-level report by the White House.

But the rate of new deaths from COVID-19 in the state was down by 74 percent from the week prior, the state synopsis reports.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 607 confirmed, 352 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 478,046 confirmed, 95,179 probable.

Percent positive: 4.6 percent.

New deaths reported: 12 confirmed, 4 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,278 confirmed, 1,126 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 72 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (79), Richland County (54) and Lexington County (42) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 36 new cases on April 23, while Berkeley County had 20 and Dorchester County had 27.

Deaths

Five of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed April 23 were patients age 35 to 64. Seven were patients 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 532 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 23, 138 were in the ICU and 66 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at the Medical University of South Carolina, said with demand for the vaccine beginning to wane, the health system needs to "switch strategies."

Scheurer said in an internal publication mass vaccination sites at MUSC are not filling up as much as they used to, so it has become imperative for the hospital to "go to the people instead of having them come to us."

"Instead of us looking at this as 'if we build it, they will come,' we need to get it to them," she said.