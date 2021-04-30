SC confirms 570 cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths

With the level of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina in a continuing plateau, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental control reported 570 new cases as of April 30.

All told, nearly 482,000 have had a confirmed COVID-19 case, about 10 percent of the state's population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates for every confirmed COVID-19 case that is reported, about another five go unreported.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 570 confirmed, 274 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 481,592 confirmed, 97,067 probable.

Percent positive: 5 percent.

New deaths reported: 3 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,359 confirmed, 1,138 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 41st in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 29, according to the CDC.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (70), York County (67) and Richland County (53) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 29 new cases on April 30, while Berkeley County had 15 and Dorchester County had 17.

Deaths

All three of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed April 30 were in patients age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 477 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 30, 111 were in the ICU and 59 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist at DHEC, said though cases are in a plateau, that doesn't mean the public can keep its guard down.

"We still have virus circulating at a high enough level to be concerned," Kelly said.

She encouraged municipalities to keep their mask mandates in place, likening their effectiveness in protecting against the virus to seat belts.