SC confirms 156 cases, 16 deaths from COVID-19

South Carolina had 156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on June 11.

Another 16 deaths from coronavirus disease were also reported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,616 since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 156 confirmed, 58 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,737 confirmed, 102,068 probable.

Percent positive: 2.1 percent.

New deaths reported: 16 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,616 confirmed, 1,160 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 46 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Richland County (30), Greenville County (21) and York County (15) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had six new cases on June 11, while Berkeley County had four and Dorchester County had two.

Deaths

One death from COVID-19 confirmed June 11 was someone age 18 to 34. Another five people were between ages 35 and 64, and 10 were patients age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 168 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 11, 53 were in the ICU and 25 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

DHEC is continuing to urge eligible South Carolinians to get vaccinated. People ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older. Go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find a nearby vaccine provider.