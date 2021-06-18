SC confirms 120 cases of COVID-19, 1 death

After a dip in the number of people getting COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina in early June, the pace of shots in arms has picked up slightly through the middle of the month.

At a low, about 71,000 people got a COVID-19 vaccine in the week leading up to June 3. The two following weeks saw the number of shots delivered speed up to about 100,000.

With 40 percent of the population fully vaccinated, South Carolina remains months away from any hopes of reaching herd immunity, generally accepted to be in the 70 percent to 80 percent range.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 120 confirmed, 70 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,667 confirmed, 102,781 probable.

Percent positive: 2 percent.

New deaths reported: 1 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,618 confirmed, 1,174 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows 46.7 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Florence County (15), Charleston County (14) and Greenville County (11) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 14 new cases on June 18, while Berkeley County had seven and Dorchester County had five.

Deaths

The death from COVID-19 confirmed June 18 was a person between age 18 and 34.

Hospitalizations

Of the 142 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 18, 34 were in the ICU and 17 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

A study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases on June 15 offers new evidence that COVID-19 arrived in the United States weeks before the first case was confirmed in Washington state on Jan. 21, 2020.

Researchers looked for antibodies in about 24,000 people who voluntarily gave blood samples for study during the early weeks of the U.S.' epidemic in January, February and March of last year.

Of those thousands, seven were identified as having a positive test before the first confirmed case in their respective states, according to the study.

"Our findings indicate SARS-CoV-2 infections weeks prior to the first recognized cases in 5 U.S. states," researchers wrote.

The conclusion should come as little surprise, given it has been widely theorized that undiagnosed coronavirus disease cases were circulating sooner than Jan. 21, 2020.