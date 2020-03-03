SC colleges, universities ramp up coronavirus planning, cancel more study abroad programs

South Carolina colleges and universities are continuing to ramp up their coronavirus planning efforts. Since there are no confirmed cases of the virus in South Carolina, many school officials have focused their attention on students abroad.

Clemson University announced Monday that it would end all of its study abroad programs currently underway.

This means that all Clemson students studying abroad must return to the United States. The decision affects 385 students studying abroad in six countries, according to spokesman Joe Galbraith.

This was a difficult decision to make, Galbraith said, but the future challenges students might face abroad as the virus continues to spread made it a necessary one.

"There are compelling health and logistical reasons for recall of all students. And while the nation they're in might not be currently experiencing severe impact, the speed with which it's spreading globally informed our decision," Galbraith said.

Study abroad trips are often presented as some of the most meaningful and exciting opportunities a student will experience in their college career. They provide an outlet for students to learn a new language, participate in a new culture and travel to different and exciting places.

They also require a significant amount of time and effort to coordinate and successfully plan. It's not uncommon for students to spend thousands of dollars to fund their international excursions. Galbraith said the university is committed to working with students one-on-one to make sure they're not faced with academic delays or financial burdens as a result of their study abroad program being canceled.

"While most are understanding, they're a number who are extremely disappointed. We get that, we are too," Galbraith said.

The university will assist students with extra costs associated with returning home, and will work with students to make the transition back to campus as smooth as possible, Galbraith said.

The decision to cancel all study abroad programs comes after the university announced late Friday night that it would cancel its study abroad programs in Italy. The country has more than 2,000 confirmed cases Tuesday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering.

Clemson has also suspended all university-related international travel. There may be a few rare exceptions to this rule, but the travel must be approved pursuant to the university's high-risk travel policy.

The College of Charleston is evaluating whether to postpone or cancel study abroad and exchange programs in countries that are not currently under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel notices.

Last week, the college announced that two study abroad programs in South Korea were impacted by the outbreak. One program was canceled and the other is operating under a delayed start date, according to spokesman Ron Menchaca. A planned study abroad program to Italy over spring break has been canceled, along with a planned summer study abroad program in China.

Around two dozen students are studying abroad in Italy, Menchaca said. Since the programs are operated by third-party study abroad organizations and one exchange partner university, the college does not have direct control over these programs. On Saturday, college officials advised all students in Italy to return to the United States.

Students returning from countries that have been impacted by the virus must self-quarantine for 14 days before they're allowed to officially return to campus.

All 17 Citadel students studying abroad at the American University in Rome will also return home this week.

The University of South Carolina has suspended all university travel to China, and on Saturday school officials strongly recommended that students studying abroad in Italy return back to the United States.

It has also strongly recommended that students studying in South Korea return home, according to spokesman Jeff Stensland. Students studying abroad in China left in January.

“We now need to remind the campus community who are traveling over Spring Break next week to be vigilant, and let them know that they of they travel to a Level 3 country, they should not come back to campus for at least 14 days,” Stensland said in an email to The Post and Courier.

The university has also posted an emergency preparedness checklist for students in case the coronavirus situation escalates in South Carolina. The list recommends students stock up on non-perishable foods, medicines, sanitation supplies, extra cash and personal documents. It also recommends students have books or other means of entertainment on hand in case they need to quarantine themselves.