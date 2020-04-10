SC colleges to receive millions in aid from coronavirus relief package

COLUMBIA — All of South Carolina's colleges and universities will get a financial boost totaling more than $175 million from the coronavirus relief package that passed through Congress, with at least half of the funds designated for emergency cash grants to students whose lives have been upended by the crisis.

Higher education institutions nationwide will immediately receive the one-half of the funds from the bill, known as the CARES Act, that is required to go to students, according to a Thursday announcement from U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The institutional share will arrive "in the coming weeks."

The federal funding comes after many universities announced plans to issue student refunds for on-campus dining, housing or parking services they paid for but did not receive before being forced to leave school.

The S.C. Commission on Higher Education has estimated the state's public colleges can expect nearly $118 million in total revenue losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around $98 million of that can be attributed to student refunds, said Rusty Monhollon, the commission’s president.

Last week, Clemson University authorized more than $15 million in student refunds. The total estimated impact of the global pandemic on the university’s finances was estimated to be around $22.2 million.

Clemson spokesman Joe Galbraith said the university's finance team is working to determine the best uses of their $13.5 million allotment from the relief package.

It’s a similar story at the University of South Carolina. The school estimated the total financial impact of the pandemic would be a net loss between $20 million and $40 million. The USC system is slated to receive about $35 million in federal aid, including about $21 million specifically for the flagship Columbia campus.

USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said the school is awaiting more guidance from the U.S. Department of Education so that they "can design a program for students in need, reaching the widest number of students possible."

"We hope to have additional details soon," Stensland said.

At the College of Charleston, the cost of the pandemic has been estimated to be between $10 million and $15 million for the spring semester alone, with the cost of student refunds contributing to around $6 million.

The college is set to receive more than $7.6 million in total federal funds. Of that, at least $3.8 million can be used only to assist students with expenses related to the disruption of campus operations, such as food, housing, course materials, technology and health care, said spokesman Ron Menchaca.

While the college cannot use this initial funding to reimburse itself for student refunds or the costs associated with the shift to online-only instruction for the remainder of the semester, “it is our understanding that such reimbursements may be allowable whenever the second half of the funding is released,” Menchaca said.

The college is already bracing for the potential financial repercussions of the pandemic, President Andrew Hsu told The Post and Courier last week.

"At this point … we don't see any major problem at this point," Hsu said. "But that's not to say if this were to continue for another eight or 12 months it's not going to be a challenge."

S.C. State University President James Clark said it is difficult to project right now exactly how much of a financial hit the historically black university will take from the novel coronavirus without knowing how long it will last.

But the university is losing substantial revenue from changes such as students no longer living in residence halls, he said, and has taken on new expenses of upgrading technology to shift classes online that they had not previously budgeted.

"This is not a blip on the radar," Clark said. "This is something that is very impactful to our state of being."

A higher share of S.C. State students come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, Clark noted, meaning more of their students need financial assistance from the federal relief package. He said they would be assessing the grants on a student-by-student basis.

"Obviously we'll be looking at the specific needs of our students and prioritize based on that," he said.