SC colleges to issue on-campus food, housing refunds amid coronavirus campus closures

South Carolina college students who've been displaced as a result of widespread coronavirus-related campus closures can expect a little extra cash in the coming weeks.

When colleges across the Palmetto State started to announce the suspension of in-person classes because of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, many also barred students from continuing to live in their on-campus dorms or residence halls unless they demonstrated extenuating circumstances. Many students pay for these services at the start of each semester along with their tuition fees.

The S.C. Commission on Higher Education issued guidance Wednesday outlining how colleges should refund students for housing, dining and other on-campus services they paid for but did not receive.

The University of South Carolina, Clemson University, The Citadel and the College of Charleston announced Wednesday that they would be issuing student refunds for charges related to on-campus housing, parking and meal plans.

USC announced its intent to award student refunds last month but waited to issue more detailed information until statewide plans were finalized by the commission.

At USC, the refunds will start being issued immediately, and students can expect to have their accounts credited by April 22. College of Charleston students can expect to see their refunds processed over the next two weeks. Cadets at The Citadel should see their refunds between April 16 and April 30.

Colleges do not need to issue refunds for tuition, academic fees and costs related to student support services, according to the commission's guidance.

"Because instruction is continuing online, we do not believe any refunds for tuitions should be given," said Rusty Monhollon, the commission's president and executive officer.

Refunds should be prorated based on the number of days the service wasn't provided, Monhollon said.

While the commission's guidance isn't strictly enforceable, Monhollon said he expects every public college and university across the state to adhere to it.

"I think kind of the court of public opinion would be enforcement," he said. "I have full confidence in our institutions."

The issue of student refunds has been a point of contention for some college students.

A petition lobbying for Clemson University to announce refunds quickly garnered more than 4,000 signatures last month. The university's board of trustees met Wednesday afternoon to make a decision on student refunds. Board members voted to issue up to $25 million in student refunds for housing, parking and meal services.

Tony Wagner, the executive vice president of finance and operations, estimated that refunds would cost the college around $16.6 million. The total estimated impact of the global pandemic on the university's finances is around $22.2 million.

"The pandemic has had a significant impact, and we’re working hard to do everything we can to mitigate the damage it’s causing," Wagner said.

According to the CHE's guidance, students are not eligible for refunds if they opted to remain on campus for the remainder of the spring semester or if they decided to drop out and are no longer actively enrolled.

The higher education commission has estimated that public colleges across the state can expect total revenue losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic at nearly $118 million, Monhollon said. Around $98 million of that can be attributed to student refunds.

USC has estimated that the total financial impact of the pandemic at the college is estimated to be between $20 and $40 million. College of Charleston estimated it would see a total net loss of between $10 and $15 million, with the cost of student refunds contributing to around $6 million of that, according to President Andrew Hsu.

"We are already tightening our spending for the last quarter of the fiscal year in trying to rein in our spending to try and save enough money to address this issue," Hsu said.

Monhollon said colleges can expect a portion of the refund costs to be offset by some federal aid set aside for institutions of higher education via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, although many questions still remain about how much universities will be granted and how they can use the funds.