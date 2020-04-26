SC colleges preparing for expected enrollment declines due to coronavirus

Columbia College had planned to wait until 2021 to allow male students on campus. The novel coronavirus changed that.

“We’re not just evolving in terms of COVID; we’re also evolving in terms of coed,” Interim President Peter Mitchell said of opening enrollment to men for the fall 2020 semester.

Columbia’s historically women’s college is not the only South Carolina school taking steps to try to curb an expected 10 to 15 percent drop in total college enrollment across the country.

Clemson University’s board of trustees froze tuition for the coming year. Furman University reopened to new applications for the coming school year. South Carolina State University went from almost no online students to a full slate of online classes. And the University of South Carolina is likely to pause $613 million in building projects, including campus housing and a new medical school.

As incoming freshmen have started accepting college enrollment offers for the fall, many South Carolina school say acceptance rates have held steady so far when compared to this time last year. But with uncertainty over virus-induced social distancing requirements and the state of public health in the coming months, those numbers could drop off.

The 33 public colleges across the state, both two-year and four-year, are expected to lose about $117 million, according to Rusty Monhollon, president of the state Commission on Higher Education. The 58 private schools could lose $100 million or more.

The $175 million South Carolina schools received from the federal CARES Act will offset some of those losses, largely from housing and dining refunds, but it's unlikely to make up the total revenue loss for most schools.

Colleges are taking steps to reduce budgets and increase affordability as virus-related job losses and empty bank accounts make paying tuition more difficult.

After Clemson approved a tuition freeze Thursday, university President Jim Clements said it was the right thing to do and "provides a bit of stability for our families during these uncertain times."

Clemson is planning for modest enrollment growth in the fall, spokesman Joe Galbraith said. The school has received more deposits from incoming freshmen to date compared to the same time last year. Registration for both summer and fall is ongoing, with re-enrollment rates similar to last year.

Tony Wagner, the executive vice president of finance and operations at Clemson, estimated total impact of the coronavirus on the university’s finances is around $22.2 million. The school received a $13.5 million allotment from the federal relief package.

At S.C. State, the only public, four-year, historically African American university in the state, no final decision has been made on tuition, but affordability will be key as a large portion of the students it serves are first generation college students from low-income families, President James Clark said.

"We were poised to have a fantastic year, but with COVID-19, who knows," he said.

Relative to this time last year, the Orangeburg school, which has struggled heavily with finances and enrollment in recent years, has admitted 36 percent more students.

"But we can't take that to the bank," Clark said.

Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded its outlook for higher education from stable to negative, predicting that major institutions with strong endowment funds would weather the pandemic while smaller ones would not.

How some small private colleges survive declining enrollment and heavier competition for recruiting students was a question many were asking even before the pandemic, said Jeff Perez, president of South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, which works with private schools.

“These schools went from business as usual to online in weeks,” Perez said. “Now we’re starting to look forward, pivoting from managing the crisis to recovery and moving forward. There’s just so many unknowns right now.”

But as the virus is expected to shift where students choose to attend, many deciding to stay closer to home, the smaller private colleges that draw students regionally could see some benefit.

About 85 percent of Columbia College’s student body lives in state. Another seven or eight percent are from nearby Georgia and North Carolina.

“Students really are telling us they want to stay closer to home,” Mitchell said.

The college has also reduced what students pay for a degree, discounting online courses by $100 per credit hour, a 25 percent reduction. Tuition at Columbia College will average $15,000 to $16,000, comparable to in-state tuition at USC or Clemson.

With the admittance of men creating a larger pool of students to draw from, the college believes it will be able to make up in volume what it loses in price.

Charleston Southern University, the Southern Baptist-affiliated private liberal arts college, has said it does not yet know the full financial toll the pandemic will take on the school’s budget.

While enrollment for the incoming fall class is still hard to predict, the school has seen a 29 percent increase in student deposits compared to this time last year, Johnson said.

“While the future is still unknown in many respects, we do expect a strong freshman class,” she said.

While most CSU students qualify as in-state residents, the school has seen an increase in out-of-state students planning to attend for the upcoming academic year.

Brad Pochard, dean of admissions and financial aid at Furman, said requests from prospective students are what drove the school's decision to reopen applications. Those students had made plans to enroll elsewhere but are now rethinking their decision of going to college so far away.

“Furman attracts some of the best and brightest students in the nation, and we want to ensure each student has ample time and opportunity to apply for admission," Pochard said.

Most Furman students come from a four-state area: South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and eastern Tennessee.

Enrollment has been tracking close to where the school was last year to date. Furman is in a position where, even if enrollment were to remain steady with last year’s numbers, the college would have room to house even more students should some of those wanting to stay closer to home choose to enroll.

But its the 40 percent of students who apply to Furman from outside the region that school is watching closely as the school had expanded its recruitment footprint over the years. Like other schools, they’ve gone to their wait list and admitted more students in hopes of offsetting any potential decline.

“We’re expecting a reduction in yield; we just don't know what that's going to be,” Pochard said. “I think for us, what we’re feeling most is our out-of-state enrollment."