SC colleges plan for fall semester, brainstorm ways to resume classes amid pandemic

Now that college students are finishing their final exams and wrapping up their semesters virtually, universities across South Carolina and the nation face pressures to reopen their doors in the fall.

Not doing so would likely cost schools millions of dollars in lost revenue, adding to the millions many have already lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These institutions are now left with a daunting task: creating plans for how to safely reopen campuses in time for fall classes while juggling the public health uncertainties caused by the coronavirus. As a result, many schools have established committees tasked with modeling various reopening scenarios and making contingency plans.

Making things harder: Many epidemiologists and health experts have said the U.S. should brace for a second wave of coronavirus cases in the fall.

“While we made it through this year, the question everyone has is: What will the next academic year look like?” College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu wrote in a campuswide email last week. “The truth is, I don’t know exactly what it will look like. But I can tell you that it is my intent that our campus will reopen in the fall with in-person classes.”

The desire to return to in-person classes as normal is echoed by university leaders across the state, but the realities of the pandemic and the unknowns about what the coming weeks will bring means that few decisions will be easy.

“I don’t know of any institutions that are not at least planning for the possibility of having students on campus in the fall. That would be the best-case scenario,” said Rusty Monhollon, executive director and president of the S.C. Commission on Higher Education.

But that includes a lot of planning, Monhollon said, and will require additional funding for staffing, learning, personal protective equipment and testing. Delaying the start of the fall semester, implementing hybrid online learning models and dividing the semester into two separate blocks are all scenarios that students could see in the fall.

At the College of Charleston, 10 planning workgroups have been created to study everything from student engagement and experience to potential modifications to the 2020 academic calendar.

Some potential options for the fall include limiting class sizes and campus gatherings, Hsu said, or opting for some sort of online learning hybrid model where students complete hands-on activities, such as science labs, on campus but attend lectures virtually.

Because of the uncertainties, the university will likely make a formal announcement to students with more details sometime around mid-June.

"Right now, a lot of the students and their parents are concerned about whether they should sign a lease or not," Hsu said. As a result, the college is planning to speak with nearby landlords to discuss the possibility of allowing certain flexibility for college students.

Clemson University Police Chief Greg Mullen said the emergency operations center is preparing for three different fall scenarios: a full return to in-person classes, an online/in-person learning hybrid model and fully online learning, The Greenville News reported.

Across the country, other colleges are beginning to get creative with their options.

Stanford University is considering the possibility of holding some classes in outdoor tents come August, The Mercury News reported. The idea, mentioned by the school’s provost during a virtual discussion with university leaders, isn’t an actual plan as of yet, just one of many possibilities being considered, a spokesperson said.

While most South Carolina public colleges have not yet formally announced campus instruction decisions for the fall, the clock is ticking.

Monhollon said he expects many colleges to release more solid plans closer to mid-June or early July.

Furman University said it plans to announce specifics by mid- to late June. Wofford College hopes to do so by early July, according to a report compiled by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

University of South Carolina President Robert Caslen previously estimated that the college would make an announcement by May 15. The college’s Future Planning Group is hoping to make policy recommendations between May 15 and June 15, 2020, according to the university’s website.

James Clark, president of S.C. State University, said the school likely won’t have any details on its reopening plan until June or July. School officials are evaluating myriad scenarios, he said, including a full, in-person reopening or an entirely virtual fall 2020 semester.

Another option: staggering classes to allow small groups of students to return to campus gradually. So far, nothing is off the table yet.

“As we get better data ... that will narrow down our choices. And then at some point in time we know we'll have to make a decision and make an announcement, but we want to get to the best possible indication of reality to make the decision,” he said.

The university is also in the process of evaluating its facilities and determining what additional services are necessary in order to facilitate a safe return to campus. Factors such as readily available testing and screening, available space for students to self-isolate and ensuring there’s enough space for students to successfully implement social distancing in classrooms are all being considered.

“A college campus is somewhat of a petri dish,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of people in a small space.”

While the school’s numbers of admitted students this year are “up significantly,” Clark said, “I can’t bank on that because that may all fall away depending on what the virus is doing.”

“I believe that there will be an overall depression in enrollment around the nation if the virus impact is still there. Because people will logically have fears,” he said.

The economic impact of prolonged college closures that extend into the fall could be devastating for some institutions and the communities they reside in, Monhollon said.

“They have an incredible financial impact on local communities and local economies. So I think there's that kind of pressure, that kind of concern,” he said.

In anticipation of a potential enrollment drop in the fall, some colleges across the state have extended admissions deadlines, implemented tuition freezes and waived normally required standardized test scores to attract potential students. Institutions can expect some incoming federal funds to help offset the financial burden, although many have not yet released information detailing how they plan to spend it.