SC colleges launch, promote student relief funds to help offset coronavirus costs

Hundreds of thousands of college students across South Carolina were displaced from their campuses mid-semester as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic that caused institutions of higher education to shut their doors.

But some universities are trying to help offset the financial burden the COVID-19 virus has caused via emergency student relief funds made possible through the generosity of individual donors, foundations or corporations.

Even before the global pandemic that caused massive waves of layoffs, college students were often known for being strapped for cash.

“We knew this would be a challenge even before students started reaching out because we know a number of our students work in food and beverage, or they work in retail,” said Alicia Caudill, College of Charleston’s executive vice president of student affairs.

Hundreds of these students, many of whom relied on their hourly part-time jobs to pay rent, have had their hours cut, were laid off entirely or were forced to quit in order to move back home.

“So for otherwise solid students who had rent money and those kinds of things, all of a sudden that became a question,” Caudill said.

Within 48 hours of releasing info about the college’s student emergency fund last week, more than 520 applications had been submitted from individuals requesting emergency financial aid.

The student emergency fund at CofC has been around for around a decade or so, Caudill said, and is the same way the college collects extra meal swipes or meal plan dollars to donate to students in need.

“It’s fair to say that even though the fund has been here, it's just never been as appreciated perhaps as it is right now," said Chris Tobin, executive vice president for institutional advancement. "So it's been an opportunity for all of us to make sure we're doing all we can to get the people who are feeling the most pain right now some assistance.”

To date, the college has raised around $90,000 from over 220 individual donors, Tobin said.

In all, the college has received 690 applications, and staff has reviewed and distributed funds to just a little over 300 of them. Around $37,800 has been issued so far, Caudill said, averaging around $100 to $200 for each student.

The University of South Carolina and Charleston Southern University also launched similar student emergency funds over the past two weeks.

Money for rent has been one of the most commonly cited expenses, said Will Elliott, USC’s interim chief development officer.

At Coastal Carolina University, the student benevolence fund "only has enough funding to support students whose families are/were impacted by a COVID-19 diagnosis specifically," according to the university's website.

While public colleges across the state have announced they’re beginning to issue prorated refunds for on-campus residence halls and meal plans for students forced off campus last month, many students rely on third-party housing.

“The colleges are refunding on-campus housing, but students who live off campus, they’re in a different situation and the institutions don't have the authority to require a landlord to refund money,” said Rusty Monhollon, executive director of the S.C. Commission on Higher Education.

Help paying for food, utilities, insurance, medical bills are also common factors students have cited.

There aren’t any mandates requiring colleges to set up these kinds of funds, Monhollon said, but “institutions are just trying to do what they can to help students.”

College of Charleston students’ applications for emergency aid are being reviewed on a first-come, first served basis, Caudill said. To make sure the college is being consistent in the awards, and a small team of employees is reviewing each application and looking at consistent criteria so that similar situations get similar funding, Caudill said.

Also, at Charleston Southern University, applications were reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Almost all of the 20 or so students that applied for help last week got some kind of funding assistance, according to Clark Carter, the college’s vice president for student life and the dean of students. The fund was launched after one benefactor donated $5,000 to help students. Almost 30 more applications for help came in this week, Carter said.

“If they have a need, we want to help as many students as possible," Carter said. "We don't want to turn them away."