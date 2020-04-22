SC closing K-12 schools for remainder of academic year amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster ordered South Carolina's K-12 schools Wednesday to remain closed the rest of the school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, while stressing there will be ceremonies of some sort to recognize graduating seniors.
It's a decision welcome by most teachers and administrators, who feared coming back would put lives at risk and cause COVID-19 patient numbers to spike just as they appear to be leveling off.
State schools Superintendent Molly Spearman thanked the governor for making the difficult but "right decision."
"Schools are the backbone of the community and when they’re closed, all of us hurt," said Spearman, who stood with McMaster at the news conference. "Parents want them to go to school. Teachers want to be there with their children, and we want to see them growing and learning. But, in this historic pandemic, we’ve been able to carry on really good instruction."
The Republican governor's announcement brings South Carolina in line with states across the South. Neighboring North Carolina is the only exception where in-classroom learning could resume before the academic year ends. Its schools are slated to reopen May 15.
McMaster's previous order, which shuttered schools beginning March 16, was set to expire April 30.
In an anonymous survey last week, most school district superintendents said they did not want to return, said state Education Department spokesman Ryan Brown.
McMaster's conclusion was advocated by legislators too.
"There's so much close-quarter contact in schools," said House Education Chairwoman Rita Allison, R-Lyman. Like her constituents, she worried children could contract COVID-19 at school and get their parents and others sick when they get home.
Spearman said she realizes it's "almost impossible" to create and maintain social distancing in schools that average 700 students each and buses that pack nearly 80 students on board, three in each row.
Districts will be given flexibility in the last two weeks to open schools for limited interactions, such as parent-teacher meetings with plenty of space between them, letting students pick up belongings left in their classroom and accommodate one-on-one services for children with special needs.
Instruction is set to end between May 27 and June 8, depending on the district.
Students have been learning at home through a mix of online lessons, education packets and phone calls.
Federal stimulus money could help pay for summer reading and math camps, particularly for the early grades, as well as bring some students back a week or two early to help them catch up before classes begin in August, Spearman said.
South Carolina expects to receive $216 million from the CARES Act for K-12 education, 90 percent of which will be distributed to school districts. According to the state's calculations, the amounts will range from $250,000 for tiny Clarendon District 3 in Turbeville to $19 million for Greenville County, the state's largest district. Charleston County, the second-largest, could receive $13.4 million, though those estimates could change after the state agency receives more guidance from the federal government.
Beyond plugged budget holes, other potential uses for the money include boosting districts' technology capabilities and bringing broadband to rural communities. Online learning has been a struggle for students who lack high-speed internet at home. Hundreds of school buses equipped with wi-fi have been dispersed statewide to help fill that gap.
"The digital divide in South Carolina has become very apparent," Spearman said.
Less than a quarter of the state's 81 school districts have been able to transition entirely online, with teachers communicating with their students through Zoom or other video conferencing software. Nearly 40 percent of districts must rely entirely on pencil and paper instruction, with lessons exchanged through drop-offs, while the rest function through a blend of the two, depending on the community and household, she said.
Buses have also been used to distribute food and education packets to students whose families lack transportation.
As of Wednesday, school cafeterias across the state had served more than 5 million breakfasts and lunches, offered to any school-age child regardless of income and also available through grab-and-go pickups.
Spearman has called those dispersals, meant to ensure children who rely on school meals don't go hungry, a bright spot of the unprecedented closures.
"Food service has been the most incredible thing I’ve witnessed," she said.
Private schools across the state don't have to follow McMaster's order. But they generally follow the same schedules as their local public schools.
The South Carolina Independent School Association encouraged its 200 or so members Wednesday to abide by it. But that decision ultimately rests with each school, said Spencer Jordan, the association's director.
Last week, the Catholic Diocese of Charleston suspended all in-classroom learning at its 32 schools statewide through the end of May, though at least some of their calendars extend into early June. That plan has not changed, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.