SC closes all public K-12 schools and colleges as state reaches 28 coronavirus cases

All public K-12 schools and colleges will be closed until March 31 starting Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered Sunday. Nine new cases of the coronavirus have been identified in the state, bringing the total in South Carolina to 28.

Three new cases were identified in Kershaw County, along with three cases in Horry County, two in Anderson County and one in Greenville County. 263 tests for the virus have been conducted so far, with 235 negative results.

McMaster urged that indoor and outdoor public gatherings be limited to 100 people or less, not including businesses or government offices. All local and municipal elections will be postponed until after May 1.

"School closings are inconvenient. We know that," McMaster said. He asked parents to tell their children the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing. "We are going to get through this."

Summer feeding options will be used during the school closures, officials said. Two nutritious meals will be available for students who would not have access to them outside of the school day. Around 3,000 school buses equipped with Wi-Fi will be made accessible in remote areas for students who do not have internet access.

Private schools are not included in the mandate, but they are being encouraged to close as well. Many public colleges already announced plans to push classes online and asked students to avoid campus. Several private schools and colleges across the state have planned to stop in-person classes and switch temporarily to online instruction. They include three of Columbia's largest private schools.

Around 730,000 children attend 1,250 public K-12 schools in the state, taught by around 55,000 teachers. 200,000 students attend 33 four-year, two-year and technical colleges.

At an emergency board of commissioners meeting, Richland One Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said mounting requests by district teachers, parents and others led him to consider shuttering schools for their 23,000 students independently of any government order to do so.

The state’s education department has already approved Richland One’s distance learning plan, which could avoid the need for lost classroom days to be made up.

Nutritional plans will be expanded. School buses no longer needed for transportation are going to be used for food delivery deeper into neighborhoods. Buses are also equipped with Wi-Fi, giving pupils without internet access opportunities to complete assignments and stay in touch with teachers.

Richland One plans to use its website as tool for teachers to communicate with students and parents, including uploading lesson plans, research materials and other information.

“We are starting to have a lot of new normals, and this too in the short term, will be a new normal,” Witherspoon said.

Healthcare centers have rushed to add more collection sites for those possibly exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Roper St. Franics Healthcare will add a drive-thru collection site Monday at their North Charleston clinic on 5133 Rivers Avenue. Patients with a testing order can visit the site 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

McMaster said Sunday that there is no shortage of testing capabilities in state labs. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control lab will be resupplied with more tests this week, he said.

Two new cases in Kershaw County are household contacts of a previous case, DHEC officials said. Another new case from Kershaw County is a middle-aged daycare worker with no identified source of exposure.

Two new cases in Horry County are elderly individuals with exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19 from another state. No further details were available on the other patient, who is also elderly.

Religious leaders also struggled on how to best protect their congregants. Some places of worship closed their doors to physical gatherings and chose to stream services online. Others determined that since the state has not recommended or mandated the canceling of public events, religious services should continue as planned.

Many agencies are taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus known as COVID-19. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced late Saturday that going forward, deputies would respond as single units to non-emergency service calls at high-risk locations like nursing homes, events with large crowds or medical facilities. Some non-emergency calls will be handled by telephone.

Citing concerns about the coronavirus, South Carolina Democrats are being asked to postpone their 2020 county conventions, a mandatory part of selecting delegates for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. 38 counties need to hold conventions. Two were scheduled to take place Monday.

In a memo sent to South Carolina Democratic county party chairs on Sunday afternoon, state party officers announced the remaining 2020 county conventions would be postponed.

"We have already begun discussions about options for conducting county conventions if they are not able to be held in a physical location. We will provide further guidance in the middle of this week," the memo obtained by The Post and Courier stated.

MK Wildeman, Andy Shain, Seanna Adcox, Caitlin Byrd, Adam Benson and Glenn Smith contributed to this report.

