SC closes all K-12 schools and public colleges as state reaches 20 coronavirus cases

All K-12 schools and public colleges will be closed until March 31 starting Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster will announce at a news conference on Sunday, his office told The Post and Courier.

McMaster could make other announcements at his 4 p.m. news conference, including additional confirmed cases that have now reached seven counties. He also could ask South Carolinians to end large gatherings like North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper did in his state on Friday.

Many public colleges already announced plans to push classes online and asked students to avoid campus. Several private schools and colleges across the state also planned to stop in-person classes and switch temporarily to online instruction. They included three of Columbia's largest private schools.

Around 730,000 children attend 1,250 public K-12 schools in the state, taught by around 55,000 teachers. 200,000 students attend 33 four-year, two-year and technical colleges.

An online petition, one of several, had started Saturday to close all schools in South Carolina, with many teachers and parents protesting the decision to keep most of the state's schools open. Some said they would keep their children home regardless of the state or district's decision. In less than 24 hours the petition collected close to 5,000 signatures.

South Carolina's number of coronavirus cases rose to 20 on Sunday with a new case in Horry County, ending a chaotic week of cancellations, postponements and policy shifts as national officials began encouraging social distancing and remaining at home as much as possible.

A patient in the Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach tested positive and is now in isolation, a spokeswoman said Sunday morning. Hospital officials are working to identify employees who may have been in contact with the patient. No visitors under 18 or over 69 can come into the facility.

Healthcare centers have rushed to add more collection sites for those possibly exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Roper St. Franics Healthcare will add a drive-thru collection site Monday at their North Charleston clinic on 5133 Rivers Avenue. Patients with a testing order can visit the site 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Religious leaders also struggled on how to best protect their congregants. Some places of worship closed their doors to physical gatherings and chose to stream services online. Others determined that since the state has not recommended or mandated the canceling of public events, religious services should continue as planned.

Many agencies are taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus known as COVID-19. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced late Saturday that going forward, deputies would respond as single units to non-emergency service calls at high-risk locations like nursing homes, events with large crowds or medical facilities. Some non-emergency calls will be handled by telephone.

Citing concerns about the coronavirus, South Carolina Democrats are being asked to postpone their 2020 county conventions, a mandatory part of selecting delegates for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. 38 counties need to hold conventions. Two were scheduled to take place Monday.

In a memo sent to South Carolina Democratic county party chairs on Sunday afternoon, state party officers announced the remaining 2020 county conventions would be postponed.

"We have already begun discussions about options for conducting county conventions if they are not able to be held in a physical location. We will provide further guidance in the middle of this week," the memo obtained by The Post and Courier stated.

MK Wildeman, Andy Shain, Seanna Adcox, Caitlin Byrd and Glenn Smith contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.