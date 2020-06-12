SC churches reopening doors, but congregational choirs unlikely to return anytime soon

The ancient tradition of singing as a means of glorifying God and comforting the soul stretches back thousands of years.

The Bible itself contains an entire book (Psalms) filled with songs that Hebrews used to express pain, joy and adoration. Many years later, enslaved Africans merged Biblical stories with their culture and horrific experiences in what are called Negro Spirituals.

Today, religious music is expressed in various ways. More conservative congregations may sing hymns over the backdrop of melodious pipe organs and large ensembles. Contemporary groups might use a small "praise team" backed by an organist, drummer, keyboardist and bass guitarist.

No matter the style, believers agree singing is a fundamental component of the worship experience.

However, a pandemic is threatening the sacred practice. As congregations prepare to resume in-person services after spending months away from sanctuaries, parishioners shouldn't expect large choral ensembles to return anytime soon.

"Choir, as we know it, will probably not return this year," said Dustin Ousley, director of choral activities for Charleston Southern University.

In its mid-May Interim Guidance for Communities of Faith, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said religious groups should consider the suspension of "at least decreasing use of a choir/musical ensembles and congregant singing."

"The act of singing may contribute to transmission of COVID-19, possibly through emission of aerosols," the CDC said.

However, because the White House had not approved the initial version, explicit reference to the dangers of choral singing was removed.

Still, religious institutions remain wary.

Resuming Care-filled Worship and Sacramental Life During a Pandemic, a 36-page document of guidelines compiled by an ecumenical group of clergy and scientists, said congregations should refrain from singing and should clap and stomp instead. Churches also shouldn't use instruments that require breath, the group said.

"We are now coming to grips with this disconcerting fact: The coronavirus is spread through moist breath," the guidelines read. "Several recent studies have found that forceful, sustained breathing, such as during singing and playing brass and wind instruments, appears to pose a greater danger of spreading the coronavirus than ordinary speaking at low volume.

South Carolina churches are heeding the warnings.

The Diocese of South Carolina, which oversees Episcopal churches in the lower half of the state, told its churches extra consideration should be given to the spacing between members and the distance of those members to others in the church. In a best practices document compiled by the diocese's Standing Committee, the church asked congregations to consider forgoing a choir or minimizing risk by using section leaders, duets or soloists.

For Catholic congregations, which resumed in-person Masses in May, some have been using cantors while others are operating with very small choirs, said diocese spokeswoman Maria Aselage.

Making changes

Ousley, CSU's director of choral activities, also leads the Sandlapper Singers, a Columbia-based community choir, and serves as the music director for St. Andrew's Presbyterian in West Ashley.

All of the groups, in some way or another, have come to terms with doing choir differently.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

While the St. Andrew's choir is suspended indefinitely, the group has been meeting via Zoom to maintain connections and pray together.

The community choir, which totals 40 people, is considering having several rehearsals with limited members to mitigate potential coronavirus spread.

Ousley said the general consensus among choral traditions is the idea of looking into virtual platforms. This poses a problem for rehearsals, though, since digital platforms often carry delayed responses, Ousley said.

“There really isn't a great way to rehearse online without a lag," he said.

At First (Scots) Presbyterian in downtown Charleston, face-to-face gatherings have resumed, but no date has been set for when the choir will reassemble, said the Rev. Holton Siegling. He said conversations are ongoing about possible online and outdoor options as well as eventual in-person contingencies.

In the meantime, roughly 70 worshippers have benefited from the musical contributions of a quartet of young, mask-wearing choir members. Parishioners were told if they wanted to sing out loud, the should do so quietly while wearing masks. Services proceed without physical contact in a sanctuary space that is vigorously cleaned, Holton said.

Some congregations have witnessed first-hand the frightening impacts COVID-19, and those experiences are shaping how and when they return to in-person assembly.

St. Andrew's Church in Mount Pleasant resumed face-to-face gatherings this past Sunday, weeks after several Lowcountry congregations opened their doors.

The delay was based on an abundance of caution. In March, the church had several clergy who were diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a religious gathering in Pawleys Island. Among those infected was Bishop Steve Wood, the church's lead pastor who also presides over a regional diocese of 31 churches.

On Sunday, Wood returned to the pulpit for the first time since battling the deadly disease. Parishioners worshipped outside at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market site. Members practiced social distancing. Masks were optional, though church leadership encouraged members to wear them, especially if they planned on singing. A small number of praise team members stood roughly 25 feet from those in attendance, removing masks during the service to render selections.

Having been so closely impacted by the virus has shaped the congregation's approach towards worshipping in-person amid the crisis, said spokesman Greg Shore.

"It makes us not reluctant to return to in-person worship, but I think we maybe communicate a whole lot more about the safety precautions," he said. "We know we have a very different perspective."

'Find their own voice'

Spiritual leaders feel doing church differently will actually be a return to humble beginnings.

During the early days of African American churches, there were no formal choirs. Rather, everyone made up a collective of voices who sang spirituals, said the Rev. Byron Benton, pastor of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.

When the Baptist congregation returns with small praise teams for in-person worship, the hope is that all members will see themselves as part of a choir, Benton said.

"It gives us the opportunity for everybody to find their own voice in worship," Benton said. "That’s what’s sustained us and gotten us through.”

A longing for days past recently struck the Rev. Richard Reams.

The pastor of North Charleston United Methodist Church said as the congregation closed out the online worship experience with one of the church's favorite songs, "Build Your Kingdom Here," he thought of how beautiful it sounded when parishioners would participate, filling the holy space with voices of praise.